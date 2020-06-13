Apartment List
/
AR
/
bentonville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4609 SW Branch ST
4609 Southwest Branch Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2452 sqft
Lease $1900.00 per Month Security Deposit $1900.00 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath or with many possible uses: storage, a small office, playroom/craft-room for the huge upstairs 4th bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
805 C ST
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters. refrigerator included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3601 SW Champagne AVE
3601 Southwest Champaign Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3187 sqft
Olde World European style home in the coveted Chardonnay subdivison of west Bentonville. Walking distance to Elm Tree elementary. This gorgeous home has many upgrades and architectural features.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3102 SW Briar Creek AVE
3102 Briar Creek Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1741 sqft
Great Location , 4 bedroom 2 bath house near Osage Creek school. The house has a nice size backyard with patio. Available July 12th.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6103 SW Warrington RD
6103 SW Warrington Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home sits just off of SW Regional Airport Blvd in Bentonville, just a stone's throw away from the Walmart Distribution Centers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
804 SW Cabriolet ST
804 SW Cabriolet St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen which has all appliances. Great master bedroom and bath. Also a wonderful covered patio for outdoor living. Located Grace Subdivision near many amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2310 Oakwood AVE Unit #Cabin
2310 Oakwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Furnished rental in Bentonville! Beautiful views of the back deck and decorated very nice. Close to everything! Walmart home office, Neighborhood Market, Schools... and the Mountain Bike Trails are right behind the house! 3 Beds and 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4400 SW Acres Ave
4400 Southwest Acres Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2250 sqft
4400 SW Acres Ave Available 06/19/20 Custom 3/2 Home for Rent in Bentonville!! - 4400 SW Acres Ave in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office area.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 NE Fairwinds Drive
1303 Northeast Fairwinds Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4556 sqft
***1303 NE Fairwinds Drive*** - An entertainers dream! You'll love this open floor plan with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry with wine cooler, upstairs bonus room, and basement with theater room and wet bar.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 SE 21st St
1302 Southeast 21st Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1302 SE 21st St Available 07/01/20 Super Cute Home In Excellent Location! - This cute home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, hard surface flooring in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, recently painted and many updates including

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 SW Remington Rd
5400 Southwest Remington Road, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1170 sqft
5400 SW Remington Rd Available 07/21/20 Beautiful and Quiet Home in Bentonville - Well-kept home, big corner lot, terrific location...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
202 NW 7th ST
202 Northwest 7th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1147795 to view more pictures of this property. Newly remodeled house close to downtown. 2 outdoor decks with an inviting neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3404 SW Gibson Avenue
3404 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3404 SW Gibson Avenue Available 05/01/20 New Home in Great Location in Bentonville - Beautiful newly constructed home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, laminated hardwood floors, granite counter tops, all appliances, and double car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1015 SW Napthali Blvd
1015 Southwest Naphtali Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1795 sqft
Luxury Town Home in the Heart of Bentonville - Property Id: 156272 Rare! Luxury 3 bedroom Town Home in an active lifestyle, low maintenance community with well appointed clubhouse, patio and pool! Right in the heart of Bentonville with close
Results within 1 mile of Bentonville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
City Guide for Bentonville, AR

Hey, y’all! A little birdie told us you were looking to land a super sweet apartment for rent in Bentonville Arkansas. Good call! A medium-sized city of 35,000 residents situated just north of Fayetteville, Bentonville plays host to a wide range of attractive and affordable apartments for rent. What do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your renting destiny and score yourself the perfect apartment for rent in Bentonville? Then start clicking through the listings in this snazzy little apartment...

Looking for an inexpensiveapartment for rent in “Vendorville” by any chance? You won’t have to look too far, because the listings are chock full of inexpensive rentals in Bentonville. In fact, you’ll find a smattering of studio apartments and 1BR units for less than $400 and boatloads more in the $500-$700 range (even luxury apartments and family-sized townhomes in Bentonville rarely cost more than $800 or so). There are plenty of options to choose from, and move-in specials at apartment complexes in Bentonville pop up all the time, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics – proof of income including your most recent paycheck and W-2 form, bank account info, two forms of I.D., and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to sign the dotted line.

Amenities at rental properties in Bentonville, Arkansas range from basic to lavish (depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing and able to fork over), but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced rentals come equipped with lots of cool bells and whistles. Whether you’re in the market for an apartment with a patio, balcony, gourmet kitchen, Jacuzzi, community clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, walk-in closet, scenic view, or in-unit washer and dryer, you’ll find no shortage of options in the listings for Bentonville.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four legged roommate? Well, we’ve got some good news for you, you lucky dog: Pet-friendly apartments in Bentonville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re just a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Landlords do, however, tend to place size and weight restrictions on pets, so if you’re the proud owner of a Great Dane, Komodo Dragon, or Brontosaurus, the pickings are going to be a bit slim for you. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you’ll be fine.

The home of Wal-Mart’s corporate office and a popular destination for retirees, singles, and growing families alike, Bentonville consistently ranks among the Natural State’s most welcoming cities. Factor in a bustling local economy and a decent selection of entertainment options for both early risers and night owls, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Bentonville.

So, why delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bentonville, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bentonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBentonville 3 BedroomsBentonville Apartments with Balcony
Bentonville Apartments with GarageBentonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Apartments with PoolBentonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bentonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBentonville Furnished ApartmentsBentonville Luxury PlacesBentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University