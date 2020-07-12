Apartment List
AR
bentonville
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bentonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
53 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4103 SW Broadstone Ave 1
4103 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/04/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 316544 Beautiful subdivision in Bentonville is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2406 SW Juniper
2406 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1412 sqft
2406 SW Juniper Available 08/14/20 ***2406 SW Juniper - Great home in Bentonville. 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman style home. large covered front porch, master bedroom/bath & half bath on main level and 2 bedrooms with full bath on second.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
303 Abbey PL Unit #2
303 Northwest Abbey Place, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
Nice duplex in Bentonville close to elementary and middle school. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen, 1 car garage on cul-de-sac. Not far from downtown Bentonville.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3102 Deerfield Unit #1
3102 SW Deerfield Blvd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1487 sqft
Great Location!!! 3 bedrrom 2 bath duplex in Bentonville. Hardwood floor in main living area, granite counters, master on 1st floor. 2 car garage and fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2302 SW 17th ST
2302 Southwest 17th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home over 1700 sq feet just minutes from town. Colorful scheme through out, Extra formal dining, ALL appliances to convey, gas fireplace, large master with jacuzzi, and large fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
307 SE Lefors ST
307 Lefors St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Cute and clean 2 bedroom duplex in the heart of Bentonville. All new paint and carpet. 1 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Walk or bike to trails! Super location!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1310 Spring ST
1310 Spring Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1203 sqft
Open 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage just off I-49 and minutes from downtown Bentonville. Split floorplan with ceiling fans, Kitchen open to Living room, back deck, fenced yard. Dual vanity and his and her closets in master Refrigerator included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2507 SW 10Th ST
2507 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1386 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walmart home office and downtown Bentonville. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has gas fireplace in living room, master has separate whirlpool tub and shower, 2 car garage and fence yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
900 SW Cabriolet ST
900 Southwest Cabriolet Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Grace Addition with all the amenities you could think of. Custom Cabinets, granite counter tops, 2" faux wood blinds, large fenced in back yard to name a few.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
54 Cheryl CIR
54 Cheryl Circle, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath - newly installed vinyl plank flooring throughout - completely repainted interior - privacy fenced back yard - No pets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2304 SE C
2304 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1989 sqft
Located near South Walton Boulevard, the Parkside Row Townhomes have a great central location in Bentonville, Arkansas. Built in 2019, these townhomes offer contemporary finishes with tile backsplashes, granite countertops and custom built cabinets.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
300 SW 5th ST Unit #A
300 SW 5th St, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
This Urban Country Condo is conveniently located between Walmart Headquarters and downtown Bentonville. The Public Library, churches, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, and brewpubs are all within walking and bike riding distance.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
212 SE A St Apt 11
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 1 bed/1 bath, first floor condo, just 2 blocks from Bentonville Square! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to 3 museums, Razorback Greenway bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
City Guide for Bentonville, AR

Hey, y’all! A little birdie told us you were looking to land a super sweet apartment for rent in Bentonville Arkansas. Good call! A medium-sized city of 35,000 residents situated just north of Fayetteville, Bentonville plays host to a wide range of attractive and affordable apartments for rent. What do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your renting destiny and score yourself the perfect apartment for rent in Bentonville? Then start clicking through the listings in this snazzy little apartment...

Looking for an inexpensiveapartment for rent in “Vendorville” by any chance? You won’t have to look too far, because the listings are chock full of inexpensive rentals in Bentonville. In fact, you’ll find a smattering of studio apartments and 1BR units for less than $400 and boatloads more in the $500-$700 range (even luxury apartments and family-sized townhomes in Bentonville rarely cost more than $800 or so). There are plenty of options to choose from, and move-in specials at apartment complexes in Bentonville pop up all the time, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics – proof of income including your most recent paycheck and W-2 form, bank account info, two forms of I.D., and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to sign the dotted line.

Amenities at rental properties in Bentonville, Arkansas range from basic to lavish (depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing and able to fork over), but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced rentals come equipped with lots of cool bells and whistles. Whether you’re in the market for an apartment with a patio, balcony, gourmet kitchen, Jacuzzi, community clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, walk-in closet, scenic view, or in-unit washer and dryer, you’ll find no shortage of options in the listings for Bentonville.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four legged roommate? Well, we’ve got some good news for you, you lucky dog: Pet-friendly apartments in Bentonville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re just a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Landlords do, however, tend to place size and weight restrictions on pets, so if you’re the proud owner of a Great Dane, Komodo Dragon, or Brontosaurus, the pickings are going to be a bit slim for you. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you’ll be fine.

The home of Wal-Mart’s corporate office and a popular destination for retirees, singles, and growing families alike, Bentonville consistently ranks among the Natural State’s most welcoming cities. Factor in a bustling local economy and a decent selection of entertainment options for both early risers and night owls, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Bentonville.

So, why delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bentonville, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bentonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

