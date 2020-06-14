Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR with garage

Bentonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1231 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new paint. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Small pet negotiable with increased sec. deposit and approved credit app.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2703 10th ST
2703 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1295 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ many upgrades. MOMENTS from downtown, local eateries & bike trails. 2 car garage w/ privacy fenced yard. Wood look tile in main living areas. Small Pet negotiable w/ increase in deposit and possible rent increase. Occupied.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
900 SW Cabriolet ST
900 Southwest Cabriolet Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Grace Addition with all the amenities you could think of. Custom Cabinets, granite counter tops, 2" faux wood blinds, large fenced in back yard to name a few.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW Eventide ST
1203 Southwest Eventide Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Very Nice spacious 4 bed 2 bath 3 car garage home in Bentonville! This home includes wood look ceramic tile, granite counter tops, walk in closets, custom tile shower, privacy fenced back yard and more.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3207 SW Amberwood DR Unit #2
3207 SW Amberwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, all electric duplex for lease in Bentonville! This unit features: granite countertops, wood floors, 2 levels, fenced backyard and two car garage! Located on a corner lot! Refrigerator/washer/dryer as a courtesy only

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
911 NW A ST
911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4011 SW Hansom Loop ST
4011 Southwest Hansom Loop, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1471 sqft
Very Nice home in the Carriage Square Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master with his/her sinks, Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. Fireplace in living area. 2 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1104 Lockheed ST
1104 Lockheed Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
Located near the Walmart David Glass Technology Center and the 8th Street Market this rental offers the convenience of downtown living. Located near the heart of the Bentonville trail system bike travel is a breeze.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4400 SW Acres Ave
4400 Southwest Acres Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2250 sqft
4400 SW Acres Ave Available 06/19/20 Custom 3/2 Home for Rent in Bentonville!! - 4400 SW Acres Ave in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
1003 SE 12th Street
1003 Southeast 12th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1170 sqft
Cute Bentonville Classic! - Well cared for home very close to the new home office site, shopping and downtown. Open floor plan and close to everything! Attached 1 car garage with storage and fully fenced yard. Don't miss out - apply online at www.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5405 SW Cherry Creek Rd
5405 Southwest Cherry Creek Road, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1152 sqft
5405 SW Cherry Creek Rd Available 07/01/20 Super Cute Home in SW Bentonville! - This adorable home is super clean and consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, upgraded appliances, split floor plan, pantry and linen closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 Signature Drive
1605 Signature Drive, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1252 sqft
Parkview Village - CUTE LITTLE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF BENTONVILLE. LOCATED BACK BEHIND THE OLD NATIONAL HOME CENTER, RIGHT OFF WALTON. THIS UNIT HAS NEW CARPET AND PAINT. REAR ENTRY GARAGE AND FENCED IN BACK YARD. (RLNE5806502)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 3rd St
2512 Southeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located close to schools, parks, the museum and Wal-Mart Offices. one car garage & storage building. Free WiFi, but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner to manage property.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3101 SW Fernwood Ave
3101 Fernwood Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1880 sqft
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home just minutes from Walmart Warehouses, Walmart Home Office and Everything Bentonville has to offer! This home has Wood like tile, custom cabinets, plenty of Pantry space, Granite Counter tops, privacy fenced yard and more.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2311 SW 16th St
2311 Southwest 16th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1744 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home features multiple amenities including wood flooring, double vanity in the master as well as a Jacuzzi tub, large privacy fenced yard and

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
306 SE A Street
306 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1174 sqft
Located in Downtown Bentonville 4 blocks from The Momentary and the 8th Street Market. 3 Blocks from the Downtown Bentonville Square.
City Guide for Bentonville, AR

Hey, y’all! A little birdie told us you were looking to land a super sweet apartment for rent in Bentonville Arkansas. Good call! A medium-sized city of 35,000 residents situated just north of Fayetteville, Bentonville plays host to a wide range of attractive and affordable apartments for rent. What do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your renting destiny and score yourself the perfect apartment for rent in Bentonville? Then start clicking through the listings in this snazzy little apartment...

Looking for an inexpensiveapartment for rent in “Vendorville” by any chance? You won’t have to look too far, because the listings are chock full of inexpensive rentals in Bentonville. In fact, you’ll find a smattering of studio apartments and 1BR units for less than $400 and boatloads more in the $500-$700 range (even luxury apartments and family-sized townhomes in Bentonville rarely cost more than $800 or so). There are plenty of options to choose from, and move-in specials at apartment complexes in Bentonville pop up all the time, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics – proof of income including your most recent paycheck and W-2 form, bank account info, two forms of I.D., and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to sign the dotted line.

Amenities at rental properties in Bentonville, Arkansas range from basic to lavish (depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing and able to fork over), but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced rentals come equipped with lots of cool bells and whistles. Whether you’re in the market for an apartment with a patio, balcony, gourmet kitchen, Jacuzzi, community clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, walk-in closet, scenic view, or in-unit washer and dryer, you’ll find no shortage of options in the listings for Bentonville.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four legged roommate? Well, we’ve got some good news for you, you lucky dog: Pet-friendly apartments in Bentonville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re just a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Landlords do, however, tend to place size and weight restrictions on pets, so if you’re the proud owner of a Great Dane, Komodo Dragon, or Brontosaurus, the pickings are going to be a bit slim for you. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you’ll be fine.

The home of Wal-Mart’s corporate office and a popular destination for retirees, singles, and growing families alike, Bentonville consistently ranks among the Natural State’s most welcoming cities. Factor in a bustling local economy and a decent selection of entertainment options for both early risers and night owls, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Bentonville.

So, why delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bentonville, AR

Bentonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

