Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:00 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 10 at 06:00pm
55 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2005 SW 20Th ST
2005 Southwest 20th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Windwood Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Huge Master with walk in closets and shower. Jacuzzi Tub.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1805 SW Ashbury ST
1805 Southwest Ashbury Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1772 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with a fully fenced backyard! Large kitchen complete with pantry and eat in dining. Split floor plan with large master and laundry. Backyard has covered deck/patio. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2302 SW 17th ST
2302 Southwest 17th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home over 1700 sq feet just minutes from town. Colorful scheme through out, Extra formal dining, ALL appliances to convey, gas fireplace, large master with jacuzzi, and large fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
106 NW Park ST Unit #B
106 NW Park St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished townhome in Downtown Bentonville! 2.5 blocks to Crystal Bridges Museum "Art Trail", and close proximity to Bentonville Square, fantastic restaurants, and Walmart HQ. Internet is included, tenant pays all other utilities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
900 SW Cabriolet ST
900 Southwest Cabriolet Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Grace Addition with all the amenities you could think of. Custom Cabinets, granite counter tops, 2" faux wood blinds, large fenced in back yard to name a few.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
904 Durham PL
904 Durham Place, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
2 bed & 2 bath 4-plex in Bentonville ! Great location, walking distance to 8th Street Market and Brightwater Culinary School, 1 mile from Wal-Mart Home Office & close to shopping, museums, & parks. Owner does not warrant washer and dryer...

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
5406 SW Sahara ST
5406 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fun in the sun in The Summerlin, a well established neighborhood in West Bentonville! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is perfect for a small family. It is so well maintained, perfectly clean, and up to date.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2304 SE C
2304 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1989 sqft
Located near South Walton Boulevard, the Parkside Row Townhomes have a great central location in Bentonville, Arkansas. Built in 2019, these townhomes offer contemporary finishes with tile backsplashes, granite countertops and custom built cabinets.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
300 SW 5th ST Unit #A
300 SW 5th St, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
This Urban Country Condo is conveniently located between Walmart Headquarters and downtown Bentonville. The Public Library, churches, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, and brewpubs are all within walking and bike riding distance.

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
212 SE A St Apt 11
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 1 bed/1 bath, first floor condo, just 2 blocks from Bentonville Square! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to 3 museums, Razorback Greenway bike trails, and Walmart HQ.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2
3102 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3106 SW Amberwood Ave #2
3106 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3001 SW Windrift Ave., Unit 1
3001 Windrift Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Late July Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, duplex. Unit features an open floor plan, granite counters, tile backsplash, and hard surface vinyl flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances; range, microwave, dishwasher, & refrigerator.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3901 NW Creekstone BLVD
3901 Northwest Creekstone Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1909 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME THAT FEATURES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRENCH DOORS, RUSTIC BEAMED CEILINGS,GAS LOG FIREPLACE, HI-PRO WINDOWS/INSULATION, SURROUND SOUND,BUILT INS WITH TONS OF STORAGE,LAWN CARE INCLUDED, CONVENIENT ACCESS TO 549, AND WALKING

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.

July 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bentonville rents held steady over the past month

Bentonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $666 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

