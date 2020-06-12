103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
22 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 SW Tanglewood Ave
2709 Southwest Tanglewood Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1798 sqft
2709 SW Tanglewood Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Corner Lot - Beautiful four bedroom 2 bathroom home on corner lot close to Walmart home office, restaurants, and shopping. Home has split floor plan with galley style kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 SW Willow Bend Ave
1201 Southwest Willow Bend Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1847 sqft
Willow Bend - Bentonville - This one's an absolute MUST SEE! This home is close to Bentonville schools, shopping, restaurants, the Bentonville Community Center and the trail system.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1605 Signature Drive
1605 Signature Drive, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1252 sqft
Parkview Village - CUTE LITTLE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF BENTONVILLE. LOCATED BACK BEHIND THE OLD NATIONAL HOME CENTER, RIGHT OFF WALTON. THIS UNIT HAS NEW CARPET AND PAINT. REAR ENTRY GARAGE AND FENCED IN BACK YARD. (RLNE5806502)

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Southwest Caprington Street
804 Southwest Caprington Street, Bentonville, AR
4bed 3bath single family house 2500 sq.ft with amazing backyard available for rent from 1st May in Bentonville. $1800 rent negotiable. Please comment/DM me for more details. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
1003 SE 12th Street
1003 Southeast 12th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1170 sqft
Cute Bentonville Classic! - Well cared for home very close to the new home office site, shopping and downtown. Open floor plan and close to everything! Attached 1 car garage with storage and fully fenced yard. Don't miss out - apply online at www.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4400 SW Acres Ave
4400 Southwest Acres Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2250 sqft
4400 SW Acres Ave Available 06/19/20 Custom 3/2 Home for Rent in Bentonville!! - 4400 SW Acres Ave in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5405 SW Cherry Creek Rd
5405 Southwest Cherry Creek Road, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1152 sqft
5405 SW Cherry Creek Rd Available 07/01/20 Super Cute Home in SW Bentonville! - This adorable home is super clean and consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, upgraded appliances, split floor plan, pantry and linen closets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 NE Fairwinds Drive
1303 Northeast Fairwinds Drive, Bentonville, AR
***1303 NE Fairwinds Drive*** - An entertainers dream! You'll love this open floor plan with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry with wine cooler, upstairs bonus room, and basement with theater room and wet bar.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 SE 21st St
1302 Southeast 21st Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1302 SE 21st St Available 07/01/20 Super Cute Home In Excellent Location! - This cute home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, hard surface flooring in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, recently painted and many updates including

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2903 SW Green Springs Rd
2903 SW Greensprings Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
2903 SW Green Springs Rd Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home Available August 1 - Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 SW Remington Rd
5400 Southwest Remington Road, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1170 sqft
5400 SW Remington Rd Available 07/21/20 Beautiful and Quiet Home in Bentonville - Well-kept home, big corner lot, terrific location...

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1103 Ryan St
1103 Ryan Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home very close to Walmart HQ, downtown Bentonville, bike trails, and more! Fresh paint and new carpets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 3rd St
2512 Southeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located close to schools, parks, the museum and Wal-Mart Offices. one car garage & storage building. Free WiFi, but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner to manage property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
2904 SW Amberwood AVE Unit #1
2904 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1231 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new paint. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Small pet negotiable with increased sec. deposit and approved credit app.

June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bentonville rents increased moderately over the past month

Bentonville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $858 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $858 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Bentonville.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

