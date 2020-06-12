Apartment List
/
AR
/
bentonville
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
22 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Downtown Bentonville
16 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
911 NW A ST
911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.
Results within 1 mile of Bentonville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bella Vista East
1 Unit Available
44 Skyline DR
44 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1094 sqft
EVERYTHING NEW!!! ALL REMODELED!!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile FOR LEASE. Almost 1100 sf, master suite with new bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, utility, home has a new addition, new furnace, new roof, new everything. Come and see!!!

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 of 13

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Bentonville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$940
1112 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
153 Hall DR
153 Hall Dr, Pea Ridge, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1432 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT - NO PETS, NO SMOKING - All electric, wood-look tile on the first floor, Eat-in Kitchen, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances which include Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
513 Carroll DR
513 Carroll Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
Super cute, single level townhome with carport near Metfield. Two bedrooms, two bath and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances included. Small storage area in carport. Newer bamboo flooring. Close to Bella Vista amenities. No pets and no smoking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1820 S. 14th Street
1820 South 14th Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Rogers (Over-sized Garage!) - It's time to call this home your HOME! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home is in a perfect location close to food and shops right down the street.

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
905 Linden St
905 West Linden Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1287 sqft
Rogers 2 bed, 2 bath for $1000! - This duplex has been well cared for and shows pride of ownership! Home will be upgraded prior to move in. Be the first to call this newly renovated property... HOME! Apply online at www.metrorentsnwa.
Results within 10 miles of Bentonville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
7716 Har-Ber AVE
7716 Har Ber Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1126 sqft
New construction! Har-Ber Townhomes for lease within walking distance to Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School, & Bernice Young Elementary. Easy access to I-49 & HWY 112.

June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bentonville rents increased moderately over the past month

Bentonville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $858 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $858 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Bentonville.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBentonville 3 BedroomsBentonville Apartments with Balcony
    Bentonville Apartments with GarageBentonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Apartments with PoolBentonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Bentonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBentonville Furnished ApartmentsBentonville Luxury PlacesBentonville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
    Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
    Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Bentonville

    Apartments Near Colleges

    NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
    Missouri Southern State University