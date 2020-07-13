Apartment List
78 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
53 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4103 SW Broadstone Ave 1
4103 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/04/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 316544 Beautiful subdivision in Bentonville is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2406 SW Juniper
2406 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1412 sqft
2406 SW Juniper Available 08/14/20 ***2406 SW Juniper - Great home in Bentonville. 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman style home. large covered front porch, master bedroom/bath & half bath on main level and 2 bedrooms with full bath on second.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1805 SW Ashbury ST
1805 Southwest Ashbury Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1772 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with a fully fenced backyard! Large kitchen complete with pantry and eat in dining. Split floor plan with large master and laundry. Backyard has covered deck/patio. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2302 SW 17th ST
2302 Southwest 17th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home over 1700 sq feet just minutes from town. Colorful scheme through out, Extra formal dining, ALL appliances to convey, gas fireplace, large master with jacuzzi, and large fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1809 SW Stonegrove RD
1809 Southwest Stonegrove Road, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1385 sqft
Lease $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 Wonderful townhome in Bentonville! Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinets, eat-in area, dinning room and pantry. Features large closets and whirlpool tub.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6103 SW Warrington RD
6103 SW Warrington Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home sits just off of SW Regional Airport Blvd in Bentonville, just a stone's throw away from the Walmart Distribution Centers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
805 SE C Street
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
***805 SE C Street*** - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2
3102 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3106 SW Amberwood Ave #2
3106 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4207 SW Limestone Ave
4207 Southwest Limestone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1858 sqft
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from Walmart Home Office and everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home has several amenities including ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms, a walk in closet and jacuzzi tub in

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
501 SW 11th St - B
501 Southwest 11th Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex unit with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a gas log fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3500 SE 8th St
3500 Southeast 8th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1942 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! with this very spacious at 1942 sq ft home located in the desirable College Place Subdivision. Close to I-49, Downtown Bentonville, Walmart Home Office, Sams Club, NWACC and more.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
403 NW 7th St.
403 Northwest 7th Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Location Location Location! This charming 2 bed 1 bath property is walking distance to the Bentonville Square and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2903 SW Tunica Ave
2903 Southwest Tunica Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2060 sqft
Great Rental Opportunity in SW Bentonville close to everything.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4203 SW Broadstone Ave - 2
4203 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1237 sqft
Great location, close to everything Bentonville has to offer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4202 SW Chapelstone Ave - 3
4202 Chapelstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1625 sqft
Great location close to everything Bentonville has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.

July 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bentonville rents held steady over the past month

Bentonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $666 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

