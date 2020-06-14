11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
19 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
300 SW 5th ST Unit #A
300 SW 5th St, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
This Urban Country Condo is conveniently located between Walmart Headquarters and downtown Bentonville. The Public Library, churches, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, and brewpubs are all within walking and bike riding distance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
212 SE A ST Unit #13
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
FURNISHED EXECUTIVE CONDO, 2 BLOCKS FROM THE SQUARE! Price reduced by 22%!! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to Crystal Bridges, and the new Momentary Museum, bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
Results within 1 mile of Bentonville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Results within 5 miles of Bentonville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Rogers
1 Unit Available
101 E Walnut ST Unit #214
101 East Walnut Street, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
Stunning Loft apartment located inside the historic 1907 building in downtown Rogers! This Recently renovated loft features modern amenities while still paying tribute to the historic architecture of the 111 year old building.
Results within 10 miles of Bentonville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bentonville rents increased moderately over the past month

Bentonville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $858 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $858 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Bentonville.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

