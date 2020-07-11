AL
/
AR
/
bentonville
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM

160 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
55 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3108 Featherston RD
3108 Featherston Road, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1838 sqft
Super location and close to schools. Solid brick 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Riverwalk Estates. Granite throughout, open floor plan. Large privacy fenced back yard. No showing until after July 20. Tenant occupied.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2005 SW 20Th ST
2005 Southwest 20th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Windwood Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Huge Master with walk in closets and shower. Jacuzzi Tub.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3102 Deerfield Unit #1
3102 SW Deerfield Blvd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1487 sqft
Great Location!!! 3 bedrrom 2 bath duplex in Bentonville. Hardwood floor in main living area, granite counters, master on 1st floor. 2 car garage and fenced yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 SW Tater Black RD
1000 Tater Black Road, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath solar energy home. Solar panels and 20" R-44 Pro Pink I-77 fiberglass insulation added to the attic area in Oct 2018. has central heat and air but, also features a freestanding wood stove in the living room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3803 SW Kite DR
3803 Southwest Kite Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1959 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR/3BA Home in Eaglecreek subdivision. All brick, stainless appliances and granite counters. Master suite, has whirlpool tub and huge master closet. Privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4103 SW Broadstone Ave 1
4103 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/04/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 316544 Beautiful subdivision in Bentonville is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1201 SW Willow Bend Ave
1201 Southwest Willow Bend Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1847 sqft
Willow Bend - Bentonville - This one's an absolute MUST SEE! This home is close to Bentonville schools, shopping, restaurants, the Bentonville Community Center and the trail system.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
713 Jefferson
713 Jefferson Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1614 sqft
713 Jefferson Available 08/01/20 Close to downtown Bentonville Square - This charming 3 bed/2 bath has hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room along with tile in the wet areas.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
810 E.Central Ave.
810 East Central Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1215 sqft
Downtown Bentonville - This Newly remodeled Upscale unit located in the heart of downtown Bentonville near the square is a definite must See!! This unit features Stainless Steel appliances as well as a gas cook top with designer grade cabinets with

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2406 SW Juniper
2406 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1412 sqft
2406 SW Juniper Available 08/14/20 ***2406 SW Juniper - Great home in Bentonville. 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman style home. large covered front porch, master bedroom/bath & half bath on main level and 2 bedrooms with full bath on second.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1805 SW Ashbury ST
1805 Southwest Ashbury Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1772 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with a fully fenced backyard! Large kitchen complete with pantry and eat in dining. Split floor plan with large master and laundry. Backyard has covered deck/patio. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1602 SE J ST
1602 Southeast J Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2320 sqft
Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
812 Main ST
812 North Main Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1402 sqft
Only a few blocks to downtown, Crystal Bridges & all the wonderful biking/walking trails. Property renovated a few years ago. Granite , ss appliance, vinyl plank flooring, beautiful deck to enjoy the wildlife and entertain.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2302 SW 17th ST
2302 Southwest 17th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home over 1700 sq feet just minutes from town. Colorful scheme through out, Extra formal dining, ALL appliances to convey, gas fireplace, large master with jacuzzi, and large fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1310 Spring ST
1310 Spring Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1203 sqft
Open 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage just off I-49 and minutes from downtown Bentonville. Split floorplan with ceiling fans, Kitchen open to Living room, back deck, fenced yard. Dual vanity and his and her closets in master Refrigerator included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
106 NW Park ST Unit #B
106 NW Park St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished townhome in Downtown Bentonville! 2.5 blocks to Crystal Bridges Museum "Art Trail", and close proximity to Bentonville Square, fantastic restaurants, and Walmart HQ. Internet is included, tenant pays all other utilities.
Rent Report
Bentonville

July 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bentonville rents held steady over the past month

Bentonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $666 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

