Apartment List
/
AR
/
bentonville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Finding an apartment in Bentonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2903 SW Green Springs Rd
2903 SW Greensprings Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
2903 SW Green Springs Rd Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home Available August 1 - Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 NE Fairwinds Drive
1303 Northeast Fairwinds Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4556 sqft
***1303 NE Fairwinds Drive*** - An entertainers dream! You'll love this open floor plan with chef's kitchen, butler's pantry with wine cooler, upstairs bonus room, and basement with theater room and wet bar.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2703 10th ST
2703 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1295 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ many upgrades. MOMENTS from downtown, local eateries & bike trails. 2 car garage w/ privacy fenced yard. Wood look tile in main living areas. Small Pet negotiable w/ increase in deposit and possible rent increase. Occupied.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1231 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new paint. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Small pet negotiable with increased sec. deposit and approved credit app.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4609 SW Branch ST
4609 Southwest Branch Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2452 sqft
Lease $1900.00 per Month Security Deposit $1900.00 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath or with many possible uses: storage, a small office, playroom/craft-room for the huge upstairs 4th bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3104 SW Amberwood AVE Unit #2
3104 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
2904 SW Amberwood AVE Unit #1
2904 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
913 SW Krug RD
913 Southwest Krug Road, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1307 sqft
Lease $1100.00 per month, 1 year lease Security Deposit $1100.00 Warm cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot in a great subdivision. Nice backyard with mature trees and a wood privacy fence. Close to Bentonville Schools, shooping and much more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4502 SW Lilly ST
4502 Southwest Lilly Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2586 sqft
STUNNING BUFFINGTON HOME located in The Park of Brighton. Built in 2017, Open living 4 Bed 3 Full Baths, Media room on 2nd Floor, Surround sound w/built in speakers.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 SW Amberwood AVE Unit #1
3000 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Lockheed ST
1104 Lockheed Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
Located near the Walmart David Glass Technology Center and the 8th Street Market this rental offers the convenience of downtown living. Located near the heart of the Bentonville trail system bike travel is a breeze.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6103 SW Warrington RD
6103 SW Warrington Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
This spacious 3 bed/2 bath home sits just off of SW Regional Airport Blvd in Bentonville, just a stone's throw away from the Walmart Distribution Centers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 4Th ST
2512 Southeast 4th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1008 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath near Downtown Bentonville.New paint and floors. Good size fenced in yard.pets welcome with extra deposit. Great schools .Agent owned.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3101 SW Fernwood Ave
3101 Fernwood Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1880 sqft
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home just minutes from Walmart Warehouses, Walmart Home Office and Everything Bentonville has to offer! This home has Wood like tile, custom cabinets, plenty of Pantry space, Granite Counter tops, privacy fenced yard and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.
City Guide for Bentonville, AR

Hey, y’all! A little birdie told us you were looking to land a super sweet apartment for rent in Bentonville Arkansas. Good call! A medium-sized city of 35,000 residents situated just north of Fayetteville, Bentonville plays host to a wide range of attractive and affordable apartments for rent. What do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your renting destiny and score yourself the perfect apartment for rent in Bentonville? Then start clicking through the listings in this snazzy little apartment...

Looking for an inexpensiveapartment for rent in “Vendorville” by any chance? You won’t have to look too far, because the listings are chock full of inexpensive rentals in Bentonville. In fact, you’ll find a smattering of studio apartments and 1BR units for less than $400 and boatloads more in the $500-$700 range (even luxury apartments and family-sized townhomes in Bentonville rarely cost more than $800 or so). There are plenty of options to choose from, and move-in specials at apartment complexes in Bentonville pop up all the time, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics – proof of income including your most recent paycheck and W-2 form, bank account info, two forms of I.D., and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to sign the dotted line.

Amenities at rental properties in Bentonville, Arkansas range from basic to lavish (depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing and able to fork over), but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced rentals come equipped with lots of cool bells and whistles. Whether you’re in the market for an apartment with a patio, balcony, gourmet kitchen, Jacuzzi, community clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, walk-in closet, scenic view, or in-unit washer and dryer, you’ll find no shortage of options in the listings for Bentonville.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four legged roommate? Well, we’ve got some good news for you, you lucky dog: Pet-friendly apartments in Bentonville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re just a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Landlords do, however, tend to place size and weight restrictions on pets, so if you’re the proud owner of a Great Dane, Komodo Dragon, or Brontosaurus, the pickings are going to be a bit slim for you. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you’ll be fine.

The home of Wal-Mart’s corporate office and a popular destination for retirees, singles, and growing families alike, Bentonville consistently ranks among the Natural State’s most welcoming cities. Factor in a bustling local economy and a decent selection of entertainment options for both early risers and night owls, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Bentonville.

So, why delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bentonville, AR

Finding an apartment in Bentonville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBentonville 3 BedroomsBentonville Apartments with Balcony
Bentonville Apartments with GarageBentonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Apartments with PoolBentonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bentonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBentonville Furnished ApartmentsBentonville Luxury PlacesBentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University