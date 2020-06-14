Apartment List
46 Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bentonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
19 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
603 NW C Str ST
603 Northwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1923 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Downtown Bentonville and walking distance to the Bentonville Square, trails, restaurants, shopping and much more. Great floor plan, with 3 bedrooms/2 nice size bathrooms, and a big family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
805 C ST
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters. refrigerator included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3207 SW Amberwood DR Unit #2
3207 SW Amberwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, all electric duplex for lease in Bentonville! This unit features: granite countertops, wood floors, 2 levels, fenced backyard and two car garage! Located on a corner lot! Refrigerator/washer/dryer as a courtesy only

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
804 SW Cabriolet ST
804 SW Cabriolet St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen which has all appliances. Great master bedroom and bath. Also a wonderful covered patio for outdoor living. Located Grace Subdivision near many amenities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Southwest Caprington Street
804 Southwest Caprington Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
4bed 3bath single family house 2500 sq.ft with amazing backyard available for rent from 1st May in Bentonville. $1800 rent negotiable. Please comment/DM me for more details. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2311 SW 16th St
2311 Southwest 16th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1744 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home features multiple amenities including wood flooring, double vanity in the master as well as a Jacuzzi tub, large privacy fenced yard and

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.

1 of 5

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3404 SW Gibson Avenue
3404 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3404 SW Gibson Avenue Available 05/01/20 New Home in Great Location in Bentonville - Beautiful newly constructed home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, laminated hardwood floors, granite counter tops, all appliances, and double car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3110 SW Hillstone Ave
3110 Southwest Hillstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

1 of 12

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
3301 SW Stoneway AVE
3301 SW Stoneway Ave, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1901 sqft
This 4 bed, 3 bath home was build by Sunrise Dev, (winner of 2015 Parade of Homes for best master and kitchen) has granite counter tops, wood flooring, upgraded carpet, and much more. Large laundry room with built in locker and storage cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Bentonville

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
403 39th Place
403 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park, located on a cul-de-sac, close to offices, medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, I-49 and Walmart corporate. Living room has faux-wood floor, vaulted ceiling and gas-log fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5912 W Willow ST
5912 West Willow Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1979 sqft
Terrific open space in this 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in convenient location. Large Bedrooms with walk in closets. Hardwood floors in the living and dining room, carpet in bedrooms. All appliances included. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3503 W Beech Drive
3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
City Guide for Bentonville, AR

Hey, y’all! A little birdie told us you were looking to land a super sweet apartment for rent in Bentonville Arkansas. Good call! A medium-sized city of 35,000 residents situated just north of Fayetteville, Bentonville plays host to a wide range of attractive and affordable apartments for rent. What do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your renting destiny and score yourself the perfect apartment for rent in Bentonville? Then start clicking through the listings in this snazzy little apartment...

Looking for an inexpensiveapartment for rent in “Vendorville” by any chance? You won’t have to look too far, because the listings are chock full of inexpensive rentals in Bentonville. In fact, you’ll find a smattering of studio apartments and 1BR units for less than $400 and boatloads more in the $500-$700 range (even luxury apartments and family-sized townhomes in Bentonville rarely cost more than $800 or so). There are plenty of options to choose from, and move-in specials at apartment complexes in Bentonville pop up all the time, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting basics – proof of income including your most recent paycheck and W-2 form, bank account info, two forms of I.D., and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to sign the dotted line.

Amenities at rental properties in Bentonville, Arkansas range from basic to lavish (depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing and able to fork over), but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced rentals come equipped with lots of cool bells and whistles. Whether you’re in the market for an apartment with a patio, balcony, gourmet kitchen, Jacuzzi, community clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, walk-in closet, scenic view, or in-unit washer and dryer, you’ll find no shortage of options in the listings for Bentonville.

Planning to share room and board with a furry four legged roommate? Well, we’ve got some good news for you, you lucky dog: Pet-friendly apartments in Bentonville are a dime a dozen (well, maybe they’re just a bit more expensive than that, but you get the point). Landlords do, however, tend to place size and weight restrictions on pets, so if you’re the proud owner of a Great Dane, Komodo Dragon, or Brontosaurus, the pickings are going to be a bit slim for you. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you’ll be fine.

The home of Wal-Mart’s corporate office and a popular destination for retirees, singles, and growing families alike, Bentonville consistently ranks among the Natural State’s most welcoming cities. Factor in a bustling local economy and a decent selection of entertainment options for both early risers and night owls, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Bentonville.

So, why delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bentonville, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bentonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

