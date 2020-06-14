Apartment List
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bentonville, AR

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2512 SE 3rd St
2512 Southeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located close to schools, parks, the museum and Wal-Mart Offices. one car garage & storage building. Free WiFi, but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner to manage property.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
321 C ST
321 Southwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1232 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Just 4 blocks from the downtown Bentonville square, this home is the perfect blend of whimsical

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
313 NW A ST
313 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2512 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Brownstone's location in downtown Bentonville cannot be beat.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
502 Tourmaline
502 SE Tourmaline Mews, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2148 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Located downtown in the Bentonville Market District this NEWLY BUILT urban loft is the top pick for art enthusiasts, mountain bikers, or travelers looking to dive into all things

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
106 NW Park ST Unit #B
106 NW Park St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished townhome in Downtown Bentonville! 2.5 blocks to Crystal Bridges Museum "Art Trail", and close proximity to Bentonville Square, fantastic restaurants, and Walmart HQ. Internet is included, tenant pays all other utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1202 NE 2nd ST
1202 Northeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2288 sqft
Short term fully furnished rental to include appliances, dishes, linens, all the necessities, with 2 Masters, this home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath, nicely updated executive home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
327 SE D ST
327 Southeast D Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, YEARS LEASE & WOULD CONSIDER LESS. *Enjoy 2300 sf of brand new living space fully furnished. *Four gorgeous bedrooms with premium mattresses & luxurious bedding.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1302 NE 3rd ST
1302 Northeast 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1619 sqft
Fully furnished executive housing in walking distance to Crystal Bridges. This home is available for short term rental. 3 Br and 2 Baths this home has been updated and includes all appliances, cookware, and yard maintenance.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Oakwood AVE Unit #Cabin
2310 Oakwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Furnished rental in Bentonville! Beautiful views of the back deck and decorated very nice. Close to everything! Walmart home office, Neighborhood Market, Schools... and the Mountain Bike Trails are right behind the house! 3 Beds and 2.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
212 SE A ST Unit #13
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
FURNISHED EXECUTIVE CONDO, 2 BLOCKS FROM THE SQUARE! Price reduced by 22%!! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to Crystal Bridges, and the new Momentary Museum, bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
4 La Quinta CT
4 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Distinct and FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, new carpet and fabulous sunroom.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Dream Valley
1 Unit Available
13755 Dream Valley RD
13755 Dream Valley Road, Benton County, AR
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
4231 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** This 6 Bedroom (3 King, 1 Queen, 2 Full + a bonus air mattress) Earth Ship

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3003 Karen AVE
3003 Karen Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1401 sqft
Neat 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near schools, shopping & trails. Refrigerator furnished, extra RV parking on a cul-de-sac street. All inquiries should be sent by text to agent or email to Lmcmu84921@gmail.com.

June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bentonville Rent Report. Bentonville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bentonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bentonville rents increased moderately over the past month

Bentonville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bentonville stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $858 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Bentonville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bentonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bentonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Bentonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bentonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bentonville's median two-bedroom rent of $858 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Bentonville.
    • While Bentonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bentonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bentonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

