All apartments in Vestavia Hills
Home
/
Vestavia Hills, AL
/
2081 Montreat Cir 2081
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2081 Montreat Cir 2081
2081 Montreat Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
2081 Montreat Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2081 Montreat Circle - Property Id: 236005
Bottom level 2 bed 2 bath condo in Vestavia. Has extra storage in basement area. very convenient to hwy 31.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236005
Property Id 236005
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5811681)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 have any available units?
2081 Montreat Cir 2081 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vestavia Hills, AL
.
What amenities does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 have?
Some of 2081 Montreat Cir 2081's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 currently offering any rent specials?
2081 Montreat Cir 2081 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 pet-friendly?
No, 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vestavia Hills
.
Does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 offer parking?
No, 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 does not offer parking.
Does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 have a pool?
No, 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 does not have a pool.
Does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 have accessible units?
No, 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 Montreat Cir 2081 does not have units with air conditioning.
