104 Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL with balcony

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 3 at 02:19pm
$
3 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3354 ROSEMARY LN
3354 Rosemary Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
New roof, driveway, HVAC and many more updates. Walkable/flat neighborhood with so much to explore. Walking distance to McCallum Park, restaurants, New Publix (coming soon), running/new biking trails and Vestavia High School.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3328 Timber Ridge Dr
3328 Timber Ridge Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1260 sqft
3328 Timber Ridge Dr Available 07/17/20 Vestavia Hills - cute and ready to move in on July 17! - All brick 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vestavia Hills! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
2805 Cahaba Circle Available 06/24/20 Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008 This home

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3023-G Massey Rd
3023 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1053 sqft
700$/1053ftVestaviaHills2bed/2bath,after full reno - Property Id: 263469 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms condo. Recently renovation. Walking clothes. The bathroom consists of a new vanity with granite countertop, bath, shower.New floor throughout condo.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
30 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$853
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1057 IVY CREEK TRL
1057 Ivy Creek Trl, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances,flooring, lights, etc.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1055 IVY CREEK TRL
1055 Ivy Creek Trail, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, flooring, lights, etc.

1 of 1

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
208 CASTLEHILL DR
208 Castlehill Drive, Hoover, AL
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
This 6 bedrooms 3.5 bath brick home located in a quiet cul de sac. One of the largest and private lots in Castlehill. Once entering, you will notice the 2 story foyer come with lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
City Guide for Vestavia Hills, AL

"Cause there's another chance and a someday soon; shining like the Alabama moon; she's looking for her promised land; out beyond the lights of Birmingham." (-Amanda Marshall, "Birmingham")

Beyond the lights of Birmingham, nestled among stately American Beech and Scarlet Oaks, lies the thriving small city of Vestavia Hills. Thanks to an abundant tax base,attractive, developed neighborhoods, the community is understandably popular with Birmingham professionals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vestavia Hills, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vestavia Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

