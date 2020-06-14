151 Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vestavia Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
4 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 3 at 02:19pm
$
3 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3328 Timber Ridge Dr
3328 Timber Ridge Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1260 sqft
3328 Timber Ridge Dr Available 07/17/20 Vestavia Hills - cute and ready to move in on July 17! - All brick 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vestavia Hills! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Vestavia Hills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
39 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
24 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
3 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1728 Murray Hill
1728 Murray Hill Road, Homewood, AL
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
5294 sqft
Must see inside, beautifully remodelled with fully equipped in-law suite - Million-dollar caliber home completely renovated & remodeled from the basement up.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
2213 Tal Brook Road
2213 Tal Brook Road, Hoover, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
2952 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Wow!! Is what you will say the minute you see this 5 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West Homewood
1 Unit Available
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
801 Byron Way
801 Byron Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3619 sqft
801 Byron Way (Hoover) - This beautiful stone and brick tudor is perfectly situated on a spacious corner lot in the Jackson Place Subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Vestavia Hills
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
City Guide for Vestavia Hills, AL

"Cause there's another chance and a someday soon; shining like the Alabama moon; she's looking for her promised land; out beyond the lights of Birmingham." (-Amanda Marshall, "Birmingham")

Beyond the lights of Birmingham, nestled among stately American Beech and Scarlet Oaks, lies the thriving small city of Vestavia Hills. Thanks to an abundant tax base,attractive, developed neighborhoods, the community is understandably popular with Birmingham professionals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vestavia Hills, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vestavia Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

