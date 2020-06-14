/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM
66 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL
23 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
8 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
4 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Vestavia Hills
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
24 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
14 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
39 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
855 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Results within 5 miles of Vestavia Hills
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$888
832 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
13 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,158
924 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fountain Heights
13 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
678 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
42 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Industrial Center
61 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
47 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
