2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1233 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
996 sqft
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 3 at 02:19pm
$
3 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2081 Montreat Cir 2081
2081 Montreat Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1034 sqft
2081 Montreat Circle - Property Id: 236005 Bottom level 2 bed 2 bath condo in Vestavia. Has extra storage in basement area. very convenient to hwy 31. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177-D Old Montgomery Hwy
177 Old Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1520 sqft
CONDO for rent in Homewood area near Samford University - Great condo available in the Foxcroft Condominium Buildings featuring 2 large bedrooms & 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3328 Timber Ridge Dr
3328 Timber Ridge Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1260 sqft
3328 Timber Ridge Dr Available 07/17/20 Vestavia Hills - cute and ready to move in on July 17! - All brick 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vestavia Hills! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3023-G Massey Rd
3023 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1053 sqft
700$/1053ftVestaviaHills2bed/2bath,after full reno - Property Id: 263469 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms condo. Recently renovation. Walking clothes. The bathroom consists of a new vanity with granite countertop, bath, shower.New floor throughout condo.
Results within 1 mile of Vestavia Hills
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$809
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Centrally located just minutes from Birmingham’s favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, 4700 Colonnade is a new luxury community that offers unmatched features and exciting amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 02:32pm
12 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Results within 5 miles of Vestavia Hills
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$881
1058 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
49 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
