chelsea
Last updated June 13 2020
103 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, AL
4016 Park Crossings Drive
4016 Park Crossings Dr, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1774 sqft
4016 Park Crossings Drive Available 06/19/20 Chelsea Park's / Park Crossings 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath New Construction Home! Be the first to live here! - Welcome Home!! This beautiful new construction home has the open concept kitchen/dining/living area
537 Polo Way
537 Polo Way, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
Spacious Town Home in Chelsea! Available to View NOW! $1400 GIFT CARD OR 1 MONTH FREE! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Town Home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.
756 Forest Lake Dr
756 Forest Lakes Dr, Chelsea, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 Forest Lake Dr Available 05/04/20 For Rent - Forest Lakes Subdivision No Pets Allowed (RLNE2721507)
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$910
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$808
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
4963 Mountain View Parkway
4963 Mountain View Parkway, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2522 sqft
Remodeled Home - Oak Mountain Schools - Most Convenient Location - What a GREAT HOME!! Special features include new hardwoods that run throughout most of the main level, new granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new
4525 Lake Valley Drive
4525 Lake Valley Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1719 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 4525 Lake Valley Drive! This 3bedroom/2bath home is located just off Valleydale Road in Hoover.
3283 N Broken Bow Dr.
3283 North Broken Bow Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2104 sqft
3283 N Broken Bow Dr. Available 07/08/20 3283 N Broken Bow Dr. (N Shelby/Oak Mtn) - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement in popular Broken Bow subdivision off Hwy 119 in North Shelby County.
367 Talon Drive
367 Talon Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1987 sqft
367 Talon Drive - Welcome Home to 367 Talon Drive! Located in the Eagle Point subdivision, this great 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect fit for all your needs. It has a large living room with cozy fireplace and access tot he screen porch area.
1516 Laurens St
1516 Laurens Street, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2305 sqft
3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available. *Furniture in the pictures is not included.
600 Corporate Ridge Drive
600 Corporate Ridge Road, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948 Guests choose Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home.
445 North Lake Road
445 North Lake Road, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet.
469 Dogwood Cir
469 Dogwood Circle, Shelby County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2942 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** Wow!! This house has everything!! Huge lot, open floor plan, AMAZING kitchen, 400 square foot deck, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms - located in Hoover area!! This house has 2900 square feet and everything is new in
6206 Kenley Way
6206 Kenley Way, Brook Highland, AL
1 Bedroom
$840
708 sqft
APPLY ONLINE TODAY and pay no Application or Administration fee! We are conveniently located on Highway 280 in Inverness.
6583 MILL CREEK CIR
6583 Mill Creek Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome 3/2 in highly desired gated Greystone Farms subdivision of Hoover. Access to neighborhood pool and 1 mile walking trail around lake included. Tenant pays utilities, lawn care & $250 move in fee. Pet rent $15/pet per month.
114 Cambrian Way
114 Cambrian Way, Shelby County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse with an open floor concept and hardwood floors in the main level. The living room has a wood-burning stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and opens to the private deck on the back.
