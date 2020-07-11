/
apartments with washer dryer
72 Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Last updated July 8 at 02:40pm
$
2 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
6 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1341 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! COMING SOON!!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008 This home features a great kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3841 OVERTON MANOR LN
3841 Overton Manor Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wow, well maintained townhome in the fantastic neighborhoood of Overton Manor. Very convenient to shopping, the Summit, Hwy 280, I-459, UAB, Samford and downtown. Deck with seating on the back that goes out to a fully fenced private flat backyard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3023-G Massey Rd
3023 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1053 sqft
700$/1053ftVestaviaHills2bed/2bath,after full reno - Property Id: 263469 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms condo. Recently renovation. Walking clothes. The bathroom consists of a new vanity with granite countertop, bath, shower.New floor throughout condo.
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Last updated July 10 at 07:01pm
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
5 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
15 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Last updated July 7 at 03:32pm
4 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
3417 Wisterwood Lane
3417 Wisterwood Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1566 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous all-electric townhouse. It has everything you need and want. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included too.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
207 WOODLAND VILLAGE
207 Woodland Vlg, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Location! Location! Location! Great opportunity to rent a condo in the highly sought after area of Homewood. Conveniently located to Samford, UAB,downtown and the award winning Homewood school district. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
32 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
58 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
39 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$991
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
38 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
39 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
49 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$706
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
