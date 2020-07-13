Amenities
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces. All apartments are newly renovated and upgraded with Shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, white appliances, modern finishes, and washer, dryer connections.
For your convenience, parking is available on-site. The community is pet-friendly and offers green space for a trip outside. Our professional management team and 24-hour emergency maintenance service ensure that you are in good hands.
Contact us today to schedule your personal tour and discover your new home!