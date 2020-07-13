All apartments in Vestavia Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

V Apartments

1904 Vestavia Ct · (208) 953-2331
Location

1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1920B · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1920A · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1918C · Avail. Aug 7

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1904A · Avail. Sep 8

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Unit 1904C · Avail. Sep 7

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from V Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
cc payments
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces. All apartments are newly renovated and upgraded with Shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, white appliances, modern finishes, and washer, dryer connections.

For your convenience, parking is available on-site. The community is pet-friendly and offers green space for a trip outside. Our professional management team and 24-hour emergency maintenance service ensure that you are in good hands.

Contact us today to schedule your personal tour and discover your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $25 water set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water and pest control are billed through a 3rd party biller, and paid to the property.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300-$500
limit: 2
rent: $10/pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does V Apartments have any available units?
V Apartments has 6 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does V Apartments have?
Some of V Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is V Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
V Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is V Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, V Apartments is pet friendly.
Does V Apartments offer parking?
Yes, V Apartments offers parking.
Does V Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, V Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does V Apartments have a pool?
No, V Apartments does not have a pool.
Does V Apartments have accessible units?
No, V Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does V Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, V Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does V Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, V Apartments has units with air conditioning.
