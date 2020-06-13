/
helena
180 Apartments for rent in Helena, AL📍
302 Hillsboro Lane
302 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
302 Hillsboro Lane Available 06/30/20 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Helena! - Be a part of Helena School System! A 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath fully renovated! Appliances included. New paint and carpet throughout! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4872229)
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.
9106 Brookline Ln
9106 Brookline Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1171 sqft
9106 Brookline Ln Available 07/08/20 9106 Brookline Ln (Helena) - Super cute 2BR/2BA patio home in Helena! Many wonderful features including vaulted ceilings in the den, great eat-in kitchen, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dual sinks in master
206 Hillsboro Lane
206 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Helena! - **FOR RENT** 206 Hillsboro Lane: This beautiful like-new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the heart of Helena. This town home includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.
4014 Virginia Lane
4014 Virginia Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
4014 Virginia Lane Available 08/06/20 Wonderful Home For Rent in Helena, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - 3 bedroom, one level rental townhome with large Master Suite! Located in Helena, Alabama.
106 Frances Lane
106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings.
122 St. Charles Drive
122 St Charles Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!! Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession.
208 Tocoa Cir
208 Tocoa Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
- (RLNE5840532)
2609 Bridlewood Circle
2609 Bridlewood Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.
802 HILLSBORO LN
802 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
FULLY REMODELED beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full and 1 half bathroom townhouse in Helena. Very Conveniently located in the heart of Helana.
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.
116 Squire Drive
116 Squire Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND...
Results within 1 mile of Helena
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.
605 Crosscreek Trail
605 Crosscreek Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1721 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! You will love this home with an updated appliances.
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! Spacious home with lots of living space! Great covered patio area and a fenced in backyard! Perfect for your
549 Overhill Road
549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,749
2420 sqft
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
4728 South Shades Crest Road
4728 South Shades Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1508 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long.
276 Creekside Lane
276 Creekside Lane, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
276 Creekside Lane Available 05/01/20 Great Home Located in Holland Lakes of Pelham - Large Backyard, 2 Car Attached Garage on the Side. Nice updated Kitchen & spacious rooms. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644465)
Results within 5 miles of Helena
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$883
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1203 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
