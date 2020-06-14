Apartment List
vestavia hills
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vestavia Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
8 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Vestavia Hills
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
39 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
30 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
24 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Vestavia Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fountain Heights
13 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
City Guide for Vestavia Hills, AL

"Cause there's another chance and a someday soon; shining like the Alabama moon; she's looking for her promised land; out beyond the lights of Birmingham." (-Amanda Marshall, "Birmingham")

Beyond the lights of Birmingham, nestled among stately American Beech and Scarlet Oaks, lies the thriving small city of Vestavia Hills. Thanks to an abundant tax base,attractive, developed neighborhoods, the community is understandably popular with Birmingham professionals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Vestavia Hills, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vestavia Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

