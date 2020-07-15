/
/
leeds
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 PM
226 Apartments for rent in Leeds, AL📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7837 Churchill Dr.
7837 Churchill Avenue, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5851570)
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
8352 Thomas Ave
8352 Thomas Avenue, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
8352 Thomas Ave Available 08/10/20 - (RLNE3331630)
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120
7426 Frisco Avenue, Leeds, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120 Available 07/31/20 For Rent - (RLNE1871612)
Results within 1 mile of Leeds
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2428 Briarcliff Drive
2428 Briarcliff Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1725 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
350 Royal Oaks Drive
350 Royal Oaks Dr, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
577 sqft
Private, completely finished one bedroom , one bath apartment with large shower unit Security cameras and lighting with high speed internet, and cable It has a fully equipped kitchen with washer and dryer All utilities included
Results within 5 miles of Leeds
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
27 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
$
12 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
7325 Roper Tunnel Road Available 07/20/20 Home for rent in Trussville!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1047 Washington Drive
1047 Washington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1423 sqft
Moody Rental - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located to shopping and interstate. As an added bonus, there is no carpet in this house! New flooring in kitchen and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1398 Creekside Glen
1398 Creekside Gln, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! - Beautiful Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! (RLNE5849073)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2202 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
841 Robbie Drive
841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2004 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6089 Terrace Hills Drive
6089 Terrace Hill Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1837 sqft
6089 Terrace Hills Drive - Welcome Home to 6089 Terrace Hills Drive! This is a Beautiful Brick home in a Great gated area. The flow of this home is wonderful and takes advantage of a great floor plan to make the 1837 square feet feel even larger.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3430 Coody Road
3430 Coody Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1748 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Rockridge Avenue
528 Rockridge Avenue, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
528 Rockridge Avenue Available 08/07/20 Home for rent in Historic Downtown Trussville - This is a home in Historic Downtown Trussville in the Cahaba Homesteads neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Leeds
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
40 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$885
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Leeds area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leeds from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALIrondale, ALTrussville, ALCenter Point, ALGrayson Valley, ALBrook Highland, ALClay, AL