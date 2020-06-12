/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL
22 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
11 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
3 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1836 Glendmere Drive
1836 Glendmere Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 GLENDMERE DRIVE - VESTAVIA - Welcome home to this lovely home in Vestavia! This 3 BR / 2 BA home is located in the much-desired Vestavia area with plenty trees for shade in the hot summer months.
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
2805 Cahaba Circle Available 06/24/20 Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008 This home
1 Unit Available
4033 Christopher Drive
4033 Christopher Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1380 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Updated 3 bedroom single family home conveniently located close to everything Cahaba Heights has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Vestavia Hills
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
15 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
40 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$849
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
1 Unit Available
3740 Haven View Cir
3740 Haven View Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1704 sqft
3740 Haven View Cir Available 07/08/20 3740 Haven View Cir (Hoover) - End-unit townhome zoned for Hoover City Schools. Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Water/Sewer included in monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
2213 Tal Brook Road
2213 Tal Brook Road, Hoover, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Wow!! Is what you will say the minute you see this 5 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous home.
1 Unit Available
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL
Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den.
West Homewood
1 Unit Available
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1057 IVY CREEK TRL
1057 Ivy Creek Trl, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances,flooring, lights, etc.
1 Unit Available
1055 IVY CREEK TRL
1055 Ivy Creek Trail, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to UAB and downtown, on 2 minutes to I65 and 10 minutes to UAB. Totally renovated townhome (duplex) new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, flooring, lights, etc.
1 Unit Available
801 Byron Way
801 Byron Way, Hoover, AL
801 Byron Way (Hoover) - This beautiful stone and brick tudor is perfectly situated on a spacious corner lot in the Jackson Place Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
208 CASTLEHILL DR
208 Castlehill Drive, Hoover, AL
This 6 bedrooms 3.5 bath brick home located in a quiet cul de sac. One of the largest and private lots in Castlehill. Once entering, you will notice the 2 story foyer come with lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Vestavia Hills
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
