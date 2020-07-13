/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM
93 Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL with pool
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Elevation Vestavia Hills
2927 Columbiana Court, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$859
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1350 sqft
Unique apartments with updated kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants can enjoy picnic areas, a pool and fitness center. Close to entertainment venues like Vestavia Bowl and restaurants on Montgomery Highway. By I-65.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 8 at 02:40pm
$
2 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
4 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2408 Acton Park Circle
2408 Acton Park Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in highly desired Acton Park. This property features hardwood flooring on the main level and brand new carpet upstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3023-G Massey Rd
3023 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1053 sqft
700$/1053ftVestaviaHills2bed/2bath,after full reno - Property Id: 263469 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms condo. Recently renovation. Walking clothes. The bathroom consists of a new vanity with granite countertop, bath, shower.New floor throughout condo.
Results within 1 mile of Vestavia Hills
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:11pm
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
16 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
15 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 7 at 03:32pm
4 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$911
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
207 WOODLAND VILLAGE
207 Woodland Vlg, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Location! Location! Location! Great opportunity to rent a condo in the highly sought after area of Homewood. Conveniently located to Samford, UAB,downtown and the award winning Homewood school district. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
222 Castlehill Drive
222 Castlehill Drive, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2992 sqft
This wonderful home was built in 2006 in a quiet Cul-de-sac. You will love the open floor plan with main level master suite. The kitchen is well equipped with granite counter-tops,tons of cabinetry,stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
213 E Green
213 E Green, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$995
828 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom condo ideally located right off of Hwy 280 and within minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Enjoy the ceramic tile throughout, the private patio area, 1 stall carport, and neighborhood pool.
Results within 5 miles of Vestavia Hills
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
57 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
60 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Similar Pages
Vestavia Hills 1 BedroomsVestavia Hills 2 BedroomsVestavia Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVestavia Hills 3 BedroomsVestavia Hills Accessible Apartments
Vestavia Hills Apartments with BalconyVestavia Hills Apartments with GarageVestavia Hills Apartments with GymVestavia Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVestavia Hills Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, AL