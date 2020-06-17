All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

6209 Dalford Drive

6209 Dalford Drive · (334) 721-3067
Location

6209 Dalford Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, an air conditioned Florida room, remodeled bathrooms and a fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with new carpet. Make a call today, for more information.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Dalford Drive have any available units?
6209 Dalford Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Dalford Drive have?
Some of 6209 Dalford Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Dalford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Dalford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Dalford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 Dalford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6209 Dalford Drive offer parking?
No, 6209 Dalford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6209 Dalford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Dalford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Dalford Drive have a pool?
No, 6209 Dalford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Dalford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6209 Dalford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Dalford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 Dalford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
