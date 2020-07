Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly garage parking package receiving

Welcome to The Verandas at Mitylene - your new home! Discover a relaxing, inviting, resort-styled community where you will enjoy an escape from everyday life! Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes give you a variety to choose from and are individually priced based on your specific needs and current availability. This gives you the opportunity to customize your lease term, monthly rent and accommodate your budget and your life.



We offer an impressive list of modern amenities and conveniences like our relaxing pool and hot tub, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, business and media centers, stainless finish appliances and glass top stoves. Our lush landscaping, pet friendliness and a hand picked Management team are all just icing on the cake that allow you to come home to a place designed with you in mind. You can be sure no luxury has been overlooked at The Verandas at Mitylene!