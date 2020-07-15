/
/
/
AUM
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near AUM
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
$
29 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
8 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
10 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
4 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 AM
4 Units Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
1925 Parkview Dr. S.
1925 Parkview Drive South, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2756 sqft
If you are looking for plenty of space, this house is for you! It is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located just off Taylor Road.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6578 Luxembourg Circle
6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2350 sqft
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
466 Eastdale Road So.
466 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1100 sqft
- Apartment in Eastdale Area No Pets Allowed (RLNE4555442)