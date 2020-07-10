Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
37 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$960
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,087
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$992
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,161
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$761
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2632 Oxford Drive
2632 Oxford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2256 sqft
2632 Oxford Drive Available 07/30/20 2632 Oxford Drive - Welcome home to 2632 Oxford Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a wonderful Montgomery neighborhood! The main living area has beautiful brick

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3745 Honeysuckle Ct
3745 Honeysuckle Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
This cute brick home is located in the Dalraida area. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice covered porch with mature trees in the front yard. The backyard is fenced in and has 2 detached sheds for your convenience. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8721 Lindsey Ln
8721 Lindsey Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
Available the end of April. Lovely 3beds/2bath brick home located in Ryan Ridge Place subdivision on the East Side of Montgomery. Amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, central air and heat.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Old Cloverdale
1029 Magnolia Curve
1029 Magnolia Curve, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3120 sqft
Want to live in Old Cloverdale but not in an OLD home? This two-story brick charmer is the house for you! Built as a builder's personal residence, the attention to detail in this home is rare: gorgeous features like ornate wall & ceiling moldings,

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Stafford Drive
1130 Stafford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1390 sqft
HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AS OF 8/6/20. NEW WOOD FLOORING HAS BEEN INSTALLED, NEW PHOTOS WILL BE TAKEN ONCE TEANTS VACATE . 3 bed, 2 bath home located just off Ray Thorington Rd. in the Thorington Trace neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3338 Cottonwood Dr
3338 Cottonwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1395 sqft
Super Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home with a sun-room and large fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9183 White Poplar Circle
9183 White Poplar Cir, Pike Road, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to this prestigious home located at 9183 White Poplar Circle! This home is nestled away in one of the coveted neighborhoods of Pike Road.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
8 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
765 sqft
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1284 sqft
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.

July 2020 Montgomery Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Montgomery rents increased slightly over the past month

Montgomery rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Montgomery stand at $725 for a one-bedroom apartment and $874 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Montgomery's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Montgomery, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Montgomery rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Montgomery, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Montgomery is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Montgomery's median two-bedroom rent of $874 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Montgomery's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Montgomery than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Montgomery.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

