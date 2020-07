Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool package receiving tennis court volleyball court accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments conference room e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Welcome Home to Elevate 5050! Located in the heart of East Montgomery and convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, this beautifully landscaped community offers a variety of apartment homes boasting of sophistication and charm.Our newly-renovated clubroom and resident lounge offer complimentary Starbucks coffee as well as a fully equipped business center featuring both a Mac and PC. Enjoy the award winning salt-water pool that surrounds itself with comforted outdoor lounging and furniture as well as the new state of the art fitness center available 24 hours a day. Come home to Elevate 5050 and let us Elevate Your Lifestyle.