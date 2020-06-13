5 Apartments for rent in Troy, AL

/
309 Botts Ave
309 Botts Avenue, Troy, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1388 sqft
4 Bedrooms,2 Baths. Open Living Room And Kitchen. Utility Room With Washer And Dryer Included. Backyard Area. Close To Troy University And Within Walking Distance Of University.
117 Highland Avenue
117 Highland Avenue, Troy, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 117 Highland Avenue in Troy. View photos, descriptions and more!
113 Highland Ave
113 Highland Avenue, Troy, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom And 1.5 Baths. Open Living Room With Hardwood Floors.spacious Kitchen With Vinyl Flooring. Washer And Dryer Hook Up. Large,Open Backyard Area. Across From Troy University Football Stadium And Within Walking Distance Of The University.
123 MCNEIL STREET
123 Mcneil Street, Troy, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Home Come With Some Furniture. Stove,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Washer And Dryer. Blinds.,No Pets Allowed.
108 W. Forest Ave
108 East Forest Avenue, Troy, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
108 W. Forest Ave Available 01/01/20 - (RLNE3005478)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Troy rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Troy area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Troy from include Montgomery, Auburn, Dothan, Prattville, and Wetumpka.