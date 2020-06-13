89 Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL

Moving Here: Things to Consider

Location

Keep in mind that the outer part of Prattville is in the country, which means dirt roads and farms. If this sounds like a foreign world to you, then be sure to research where your new home will be. You dont want to be too social with the cows and the pigs just because there are too few people around to keep you company.

Be prepared

Before you go scope out your potential place, and gather the items a landlord is going to ask you for: identification documents, pay stubs, references, and an application fee. If you don't bring these with you to find an apartment (especially in those picky neighborhoods that offer very few rentals), you’ll waste time and give away your dream to some other person who was prepared to act. Those people have all the luck!

Find out what you get for your dough

Ask what is included in the rent. Are there some utilities paid? Is a cable package included in the rent? The answers may surprise you. Let’s just hope in a good way.

Insurance

When you make the phone call to your insurance agent to update your rental insurance, keep in mind Prattville's location in twister country. Not the 1960s dance, mind you. Thus, you may need to invest in extra insurance. But it's better than a tree falling on your porch and you being up a creek without a paddle.