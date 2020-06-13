Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM

89 Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
927 Fireside Dr
927 Fireside Dr, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2730 sqft
Your search is over!!! This wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has all the amenities and conveniences you could ever want. The main living area features an open floor plan with the living room and kitchen with a huge vaulted ceiling.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2039 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
796 Rice Street
796 Rice St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1360 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1975 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Tullahoma Drive
1359 Tullahoma Dr, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2969 sqft
1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Newton Street
1001 Newton St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1053 sqft
- (RLNE5844266)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 Benjamin Way
1113 Benjamin Way, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2367 sqft
1113 Benjamin Way Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON!! - Conveniently locate at The Ridge at Prattville Farms. Only minutes from I-65, major shopping areas, restaurants, and less than 30 minutes from Maxwell Air Force Base.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 White Tail Ct
104 White Tail Ct, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Sales Price: $319,000 Rent: $1,950 Own this home with a low down-payment and $1,950/month you can call this Prattville Beauty home! Welcome to 104 Whitetail Ct! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home offers all the amenities you need! It is located

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1271 Cross Creek Road
1271 Cross Creek Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
- (RLNE5193651)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1170 Josephine Avenue
1170 Josephine Ave, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1812 sqft
1170 Josephine Avenue Available 08/17/20 COMING SOON! - This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Gray Drive
112 Gray Dr, Prattville, AL
Studio
$950
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Gray Drive Available 07/30/20 112 Grey Drive - Welcome home to 112 Gray Drive! This beautiful recently renovated 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the wonderful city of Prattville.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
311 Cambridge
311 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2050 sqft
311 Cambridge Available 07/01/20 Home in Prattville - Beautiful open split floor plan. 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths, double garage. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, great-room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
122 Glennbrooke Ln
122 Glennbrooke Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
3 bed 2 bathroom home located in the gorgeous Glennbrooke subdivision in Prattville. This home boasts a large eat in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
778 East 6th Street
778 E 6th St, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1366 sqft
VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON YOUR OWN! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
613 Little Farm Road
613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1598 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
466 Harvest Loop
466 Harvest Loop, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2042 sqft
466 Harvest Loop Available 05/01/20 Home for Rent - RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants current housing payment record and employment

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1763 Edinburgh
1763 Edinburgh St, Prattville, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1654 sqft
1763 Edinburgh Available 05/03/20 Home for rent in Meadow Brook - This gorgeous home in Meadowview subdivision has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the split bedroom plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, hard tile, and smooth surface electric range.
Results within 5 miles of Prattville

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
119 Pine Meadows Circle
119 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located near Millbrook. Would be perfect for a starter home. There is a fenced in back yard, and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
88 Oakwood Drive
88 Oakwood Drive, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Deatsville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
112 Spears Crossing
112 Spears Xing, Elmore County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1728 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Millbrook! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a

Median Rent in Prattville

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Prattville is $726, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $876.
Studio
$626
1 Bed
$726
2 Beds
$876
3+ Beds
$1,123
City GuidePrattville
'Cause it's midnight in Montgomery / just hear that whippoorwill /See the stars light up the purple sky / feel that lonesome chill" (-- Alan Jackson, "Midnight in Montgomery")

Anytime, day or night, whether it's midnight or noon, Montgomery offers the same connection to nature's finest. Nearby Prattville is no stranger to those wonderful sights and sounds. Especially the natural greenery of a golf course. Part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, it shouldnt shock you that Prattville is a golfing nirvana. With over 10 prestigious golf courses to choose from, you'll be occupied for days. Not the golfing type? No worries.Prattville is begging for you to come out and play with the 20 parks it offers.

Moving Here: Things to Consider

Location

Keep in mind that the outer part of Prattville is in the country, which means dirt roads and farms. If this sounds like a foreign world to you, then be sure to research where your new home will be. You dont want to be too social with the cows and the pigs just because there are too few people around to keep you company.

Be prepared

Before you go scope out your potential place, and gather the items a landlord is going to ask you for: identification documents, pay stubs, references, and an application fee. If you don't bring these with you to find an apartment (especially in those picky neighborhoods that offer very few rentals), you’ll waste time and give away your dream to some other person who was prepared to act. Those people have all the luck!

Find out what you get for your dough

Ask what is included in the rent. Are there some utilities paid? Is a cable package included in the rent? The answers may surprise you. Let’s just hope in a good way.

Insurance

When you make the phone call to your insurance agent to update your rental insurance, keep in mind Prattville's location in twister country. Not the 1960s dance, mind you. Thus, you may need to invest in extra insurance. But it's better than a tree falling on your porch and you being up a creek without a paddle.

Where to Move

There is a mix of extremely suburban locations where your neighbors will know you by first name, remember your birthday and anniversary, and know your dog's breed within a week. Other neighborhoods are very spacious, with a lot of land and a long and wide view of the Alabama countryside for miles. While most neighborhoods look like they're featured in an issue of "Southern Living" with the perfect green lawns, many high-rise apartments geared toward young, single professionals abound. Here is a breakdown of the more popular neighborhoods.

Hunt Alley: This is the historic district of Prattville. Century-old mill houses with manicured lawns line the streets and local merchant shops. Of course, you will see fountains all around this neighborhood. Hello? That's why they call Prattville the "Fountain City." You can’t take a midday dip in the fountain outside your apartment, though, but feel free to spend a day in the neighborhood's community pool. There are a few apartment high-rise buildings here well within the affordable range.

The Home Place: This is a new community full of jogging trails, playgrounds, lakes, and new apartment buildings. Most apartments have screened-in porches to keep those bugs from...bugging you. Gnats aside, these mostly 1-bedroom apartments are close to much of nature's splendor_.

Fairview: Here you will find farms. Lots of farms. You won't need to milk cows, unless that’s your thing. Then by all means, milk away. This is where you can rent a home and not have your neighbor knocking down your door for a friendly-yet-competitive game of bunko. The homes are far enough apart, you'll wonder if you even have neighbors. Trick-or-treating will be tough, then. This area is full of rental properties that will make your out-of-town neighbors think you hit the lottery. The housing is that nice, and the prices aren’t going to make you run.

Welcome Home

You are now ready to start your search for your new apartment in Prattville. Relax. With all this information here and the amenities beautiful Prattville has to offer, you’re bound to find something.Boating, fishing, and Cooters Pond Park are just a few of the activities and destinations that await you. And you can wear out the kids, or yourself, by taking them to one of the adventure parks, batting cages, bumper boats, and go-karts. The restaurants here are a mix of everything from Tex-Mex to true Southern cooking. You can even make a reservation at the local tea shop for afternoon tea. Bring your car, though. You will need it. Public transport is seriously lacking. But walking never hurt nobody!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Prattville?
In Prattville, the median rent is $626 for a studio, $726 for a 1-bedroom, $876 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,123 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Prattville, check out our monthly Prattville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prattville?
Some of the colleges located in the Prattville area include Auburn University at Montgomery, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prattville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prattville from include Montgomery, Alabaster, Clanton, Wetumpka, and Pike Road.

