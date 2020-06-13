89 Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL📍
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 28
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 34
1 of 1
1 of 37
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 12
Anytime, day or night, whether it's midnight or noon, Montgomery offers the same connection to nature's finest. Nearby Prattville is no stranger to those wonderful sights and sounds. Especially the natural greenery of a golf course. Part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, it shouldnt shock you that Prattville is a golfing nirvana. With over 10 prestigious golf courses to choose from, you'll be occupied for days. Not the golfing type? No worries.Prattville is begging for you to come out and play with the 20 parks it offers.
Location
Keep in mind that the outer part of Prattville is in the country, which means dirt roads and farms. If this sounds like a foreign world to you, then be sure to research where your new home will be. You dont want to be too social with the cows and the pigs just because there are too few people around to keep you company.
Be prepared
Before you go scope out your potential place, and gather the items a landlord is going to ask you for: identification documents, pay stubs, references, and an application fee. If you don't bring these with you to find an apartment (especially in those picky neighborhoods that offer very few rentals), you’ll waste time and give away your dream to some other person who was prepared to act. Those people have all the luck!
Find out what you get for your dough
Ask what is included in the rent. Are there some utilities paid? Is a cable package included in the rent? The answers may surprise you. Let’s just hope in a good way.
Insurance
When you make the phone call to your insurance agent to update your rental insurance, keep in mind Prattville's location in twister country. Not the 1960s dance, mind you. Thus, you may need to invest in extra insurance. But it's better than a tree falling on your porch and you being up a creek without a paddle.
There is a mix of extremely suburban locations where your neighbors will know you by first name, remember your birthday and anniversary, and know your dog's breed within a week. Other neighborhoods are very spacious, with a lot of land and a long and wide view of the Alabama countryside for miles. While most neighborhoods look like they're featured in an issue of "Southern Living" with the perfect green lawns, many high-rise apartments geared toward young, single professionals abound. Here is a breakdown of the more popular neighborhoods.
Hunt Alley: This is the historic district of Prattville. Century-old mill houses with manicured lawns line the streets and local merchant shops. Of course, you will see fountains all around this neighborhood. Hello? That's why they call Prattville the "Fountain City." You can’t take a midday dip in the fountain outside your apartment, though, but feel free to spend a day in the neighborhood's community pool. There are a few apartment high-rise buildings here well within the affordable range.
The Home Place: This is a new community full of jogging trails, playgrounds, lakes, and new apartment buildings. Most apartments have screened-in porches to keep those bugs from...bugging you. Gnats aside, these mostly 1-bedroom apartments are close to much of nature's splendor_.
Fairview: Here you will find farms. Lots of farms. You won't need to milk cows, unless that’s your thing. Then by all means, milk away. This is where you can rent a home and not have your neighbor knocking down your door for a friendly-yet-competitive game of bunko. The homes are far enough apart, you'll wonder if you even have neighbors. Trick-or-treating will be tough, then. This area is full of rental properties that will make your out-of-town neighbors think you hit the lottery. The housing is that nice, and the prices aren’t going to make you run.
You are now ready to start your search for your new apartment in Prattville. Relax. With all this information here and the amenities beautiful Prattville has to offer, you’re bound to find something.Boating, fishing, and Cooters Pond Park are just a few of the activities and destinations that await you. And you can wear out the kids, or yourself, by taking them to one of the adventure parks, batting cages, bumper boats, and go-karts. The restaurants here are a mix of everything from Tex-Mex to true Southern cooking. You can even make a reservation at the local tea shop for afternoon tea. Bring your car, though. You will need it. Public transport is seriously lacking. But walking never hurt nobody!