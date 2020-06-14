44 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Montgomery renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$822
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6018 Gildenfield Ct
6018 Gildenfield Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1700 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairfield. This home has hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated. The home also has a cozy screened in sunroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
6709 Woodglen Court
6709 Woodglen Court, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1922 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Montgomery, located in a quiet cul-de-sac! It has hardwood floors in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a huge great room with soaring ceilings, and

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
417 Ridgewood Lane
417 Ridgewood Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1404 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
5115 West Linda Circle
5115 West Linda Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1400 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
3243 Hackberry Lane
3243 Hackberry Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$882
1601 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Burkelaun Drive
2609 Burkelaun Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
2118 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
33 Arden Road
33 Arden Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1593 sqft
Gorgeous home at 33 Arden Road! You will love this house and the neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and has been freshly painted on the interior and the exterior! There is beautiful hardwood floors all thoughout the property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
3776 Marie Cook Drive
3776 Marie Cook Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1618 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home is very nicely remodeled and ready for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
1112 Buckingham Drive
1112 Buckingham Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1632 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. This home is in good shape, with plenty of light throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2662 E 3rd Street
2662 E 3rd St, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
** 2 bed, 1 bath ** Apartment for Rent! - Nice hardwood floors in this 2 bedroom apartment set it off! New paint and a fully equipped kitchen make this place irresistible! A nice fireplace and ceiling fans are a huge plus, as well as the

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3222 Elsberry Road
3222 Elsberry Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
3222 Elsberry Road Available 07/30/20 3222 Elsberry Road - Welcome Home to 3222 Elsberry Road! This is a charming 3bedroom/1bath home in the Elsmeade Community! The home features a relaxing front and back porch area and a fully fenced backyard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3212 Herbert Drive
3212 Herbert Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1180 sqft
3212 Herbert Drive Available 08/21/20 COMING SOON! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Montgomery has a lot to offer! The living room is so big with a nice fireplace and a pass-through window to the eat-in kitchen with a chandelier! On the other

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden District
1 Unit Available
2016 South Hull street
2016 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2080 sqft
Garden District Classic - This home features all of the things that are to be loved about old home living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1352 Wedgewood Drive
1352 Wedgewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1900 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a den or home office, formal living room with original wood floors, wood floors in the back two bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, storage, large back yard, beautiful quiet neighborhood,

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
1310 Woodward Avenue
1310 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2462 sqft
- Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
227 Easthaven Road
227 Easthaven Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1308 sqft
227 East Haven Road - Welcome Home to 227 Easthaven Road! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect place to rest your head! The kitchen has granite counter tops with tile backsplash, stove/oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and tile

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
973 Parkwood Court
973 Parkwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1827 sqft
973 Parkwood Court Available 07/30/20 973 Parkwood Court - Welcome home to 973 Parkwood Court!! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts 1,827 Sq ft, a huge kitchen and attached dining room, and a fenced in back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9307 Turnberry Park Drive
9307 Turnberry Park Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1809 sqft
9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 07/01/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1946 sqft
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large
City Guide for Montgomery, AL

Sweet home Montgomery, Alabama: It’s where the skies are so blue and summer rages for nine months at a time. Looking to find a place to call home in the heart of Dixie? Just take note of the following Qs &amp; As and you’ll be balling in ‘Bama in no time.

The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Montgomery, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Montgomery renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

