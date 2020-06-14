Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Montgomery renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
137 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
25 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$822
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
16 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
1 Unit Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$855
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery
Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomery
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
122 Glennbrooke Ln
122 Glennbrooke Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
3 bed 2 bathroom home located in the gorgeous Glennbrooke subdivision in Prattville. This home boasts a large eat in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
City Guide for Montgomery, AL

Sweet home Montgomery, Alabama: It’s where the skies are so blue and summer rages for nine months at a time. Looking to find a place to call home in the heart of Dixie? Just take note of the following Qs &amp; As and you’ll be balling in ‘Bama in no time.

The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Montgomery, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Montgomery renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

