16 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with gym
Sweet home Montgomery, Alabama: It’s where the skies are so blue and summer rages for nine months at a time. Looking to find a place to call home in the heart of Dixie? Just take note of the following Qs & As and you’ll be balling in ‘Bama in no time.
The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Montgomery renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.