89 Luxury Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$992
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
37 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$960
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,087
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Cloverdale
1310 Woodward Avenue
1310 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2462 sqft
- Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2716 Ashlawn Drive
2716 Ashland Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2719 sqft
- (RLNE4460503)

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2632 Oxford Drive
2632 Oxford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2256 sqft
2632 Oxford Drive Available 07/30/20 2632 Oxford Drive - Welcome home to 2632 Oxford Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a wonderful Montgomery neighborhood! The main living area has beautiful brick

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
463 East Rutgers Loop
463 East Rutgers Loop, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1443 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
2657 Old Orchard Lane
2657 Old Orchard Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2098 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
752 Mary Ethel Drive
752 Mary Ethel Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1559 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
3925 Claiborne Circle
3925 Claiborne Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1404 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3284 Little John Dr
3284 Little John Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1885 sqft
THIS ADORABLE DOLLHOUSE LIKE HOME IS ready for move in! It has fresh paint, new carpet, newer A/C, amazing kitchen remodel, and room to roam. Plenty of privacy and function in this space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale-Idlewild
3319 Norman Bridge Road
3319 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1468 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
6578 Luxembourg Circle
6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2350 sqft
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
510 South Georgetown Drive
510 South Georgetown Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are expansive with two wood burning fireplaces for those cold winter nights.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,143
1690 sqft
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive - Welcome Home to 2758 Baldwin Brook Drive! This beautiful 4bedroom/2bath home is a great place to call home! You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3435 Lexington Rd
3435 Lexington Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2060 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths home. Make an appointment to view this beautiful home today!

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1866 Gatewood Dr
1866 Gatewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1926 sqft
1866 Gatewood Dr will be available soon! $1100/mo! Fire up the grill! This home has a covered and uncovered deck. Fresh paint throughout. Contact us to view your future home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1925 Parkview Dr. S.
1925 Parkview Drive South, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2756 sqft
If you are looking for plenty of space, this house is for you! It is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located just off Taylor Road.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2509 McGraw Ct
2509 Mc Graw Court, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2076 sqft
Home for Rent in Brighton Estates - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Brighton Estates located in a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large formal dining area, open living room with laminate flooring with a beautiful fireplace,

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1946 sqft
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large

July 2020 Montgomery Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Montgomery rents increased slightly over the past month

Montgomery rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Montgomery stand at $725 for a one-bedroom apartment and $874 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Montgomery's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Montgomery, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Montgomery rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Montgomery, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Montgomery is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Montgomery's median two-bedroom rent of $874 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Montgomery's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Montgomery than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Montgomery.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

