Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Calera, AL

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
161 Old Ivy Road
161 Old Ivy Road, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1412 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
203 Greenwood Circle
203 Greenwood Cir, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1267 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
149 Ashby Street
149 Ashby Street, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2338 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
397 Camden Cove Circle
397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1374 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
352 Union Station Way
352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1421 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4878 Stonecreek Way
4878 Stonecreek Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1314 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
216 Saratoga Lane
216 Saratoga Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
116 DAVENTRY DR
116 Daventry Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
780 The Heights Lane
780 The Heights Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
780 The Heights Lane Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Cove Landing
118 Cove Landing, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Cute Garden Home in Calera - Property Id: 273544 Cute Garden home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. About 1200 sq feet. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273544 Property Id 273544 (RLNE5757011)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Rosegate Drive
100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2211 sqft
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
672 The Heights Ln
672 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
672 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 672 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
668 The Heights Ln
668 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1392 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 668 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
664 The Heights Lane
664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
542 The Heights Lane
542 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
542 The Heights Lane Available 07/14/20 Townhome for rent in Calera! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Town Home for rent in a great location in Calera! This great location offers easy access to Interstate 65, shopping, restaurants and just

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Waterford Lake Drive
121 Waterford Lake Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Home in Calera!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful end unit townhome for rent in Waterford subdivision of Calera. Floorplan is open, with living room, dining room, open kitchen, and three bedrooms, two baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4121 Smokey Road
4121 Smokey Rd, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
FOR RENT - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2369573)

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1203 Village Trail
1203 Village Trail, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1302 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come view this beautiful home in the Waterford neighborhood of Calera! It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and plenty

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
446 Marsh Circle
446 Marsh Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1360 sqft
What a home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Calera! Home is located in a cul-de-sac and has been perfected with updated finishes throughout the home! Home has garage and fenced in backyard! This home will not last long so schedule

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
652 The Heights Lane
652 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1307 sqft
You will love this New Build! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse gives you an open concept, and a modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. A master bedroom with its own ensuite and a walk-in closet.

Median Rent in Calera

Last updated Apr. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Calera is $937, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,084.
Studio
$833
1 Bed
$937
2 Beds
$1,084
3+ Beds
$1,458
City GuideCalera
With the large number of limestone deposits in the area, one might think that a city like Calera, Alabama, should have the stone at least mentioned in its name somewhere. That would be right. Calera is actually derived from the Spanish word for "the deposits."

With a violent crime rate nearly two and a half times lower than the rest of Alabama, Calera appears to be a safe haven within a state that traditionally has higher crime rates than America overall. This is obviously a huge draw for many people, but no one really knew just how big of a draw until 2010. Between the turn of the new millennium and 2010, Calera became the quickest growing city in all of Alabama. A quadrupled population increase can understandably garner that title.

Moving to Calera

Talking about any city in America and just how good it is is usually a subjective task. After all, one man's terrible city experience could be another one's best chance at hiding out from the cops. Don't move to that town. Fortunately, it's really difficult to argue that Calera is popular. By 2000, the population had increased by nearly 50% over the previous decade. When 2010 rolled around, however, a population growth of 268% occurred. So yeah, people want to move here. That means that you need to be prepared if you hope to snag one of the awesome places to live in Calera.

When to start looking: You could probably get away with not starting to look for a place until about a month out, but why chance it? Sure, many of the home rentals may go off the market if you look too far in advance, but at least you'll get an idea of what each area has to offer. Don't be lazy; be proactive. You're thinking of renting a place, so you've got to at least look like an adult. The great thing is that there are plenty of places to go around, and it seems as if more are being built. In fact, the overwhelming majority of the homes in Calera were built after 1999. So take your time, find an awesome place, and call it home. Or you could wait until the last minute. That actually probably wouldn't hurt either.

When to make the move: Average temperatures in Calera stay below 80 degrees until May and don't drop back below this mark until October. During that time, temperatures push into the 90s, and you really don't want to move during the midday sun in the south. Ever heard of humidity? Trust me, you haven't really heard of it until you've experienced it in the south. Move outside of summer if possible, and if it's unavoidable, start early to avoid the midday heat.

What to bring along: You're literally delusional if you think you're going to be able to just show up at a moment's notice without any supporting documents and snag one of the premier apartments in this city. You might as well head over to a motel with that. As the fastest growing and one of the safest cities in Alabama, landlords can afford to hold out for what they view as a great tenant. That means that you need to bring along references from previous landlords saying that that's the exact type of tenant you are. Bring along a credit check and proof of income as well, and you'll definitely land an awesome apartment. Well, assuming that's what you're going for, but why wouldn't you be?

Calera Neighborhoods

Okay, we realize we sound like we're gushing now, but in reality, there's not much to say bad about any area within Calera's city limits. The large influx of new residents and constant new construction doesn't happen if a place has nothing to offer; and regardless of which neighborhood you finally settle on, you're not likely to care when your fellow city dwellers across town claim they live in the best area. Heck, you probably won't believe them.

Highway 42: Before emptying out on Highway 70, Highway 42 cuts through a section of the city that's actually removed from the rest of Calera. This area has immaculate homes and is even adjacent to Mitchell Lake. Oh, and you could use a history lesson, so head over to Shelby Springs Confederate Cemetery.

Southern Calera: Want culture? Check out the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum. Want safety? Of course, that's why you moved here. Better yet, the Calera City Police Department is here as well. It's a nice place to ride your bike around, and you can even do a few laps around old circular railroad tracks.

Central Calera: Home of the Emerald Ridge Subdivision. That little tidbit of information is enough for locals to know this place is great, but you probably need a bit more info as a soon-to-be-former outsider. You're also near the NAPA Auto Parts store, in case your car ever fails you; and the U-Haul is nearby as well, so you can easily drop off your moving truck once you load up that apartment for rent. That's no longer for rent.

Northern Calera: Calera's strange shape strikes again. Northern Calera is actually divided into three parts. You definitely wouldn't want to have to walk into other areas of town from here, but simply looking at the homes lets you know you're going to be living in style. Whether you snag a one bedroom apartment or a large home, and regardless of whether you're around the Village Drive area or Stonecreek Place, you'll love it here.

Living in Calera

Okay, it's obvious that you're already ready to pack up and head to Calera. I mean, why wouldn't you be? First, though, slow down and check out these other perks of being a Caleran. You don't want to have to find out about these other great features of living here by luck. Oh, and if you're one of those high maintenance new tenants who still needs a bit more convincing, this should do it.

Huge Community Events: Even though Calera's population is right under 12,000 at the time of the 2010 U. S. Census, the Thomas the Tank Engine can manage to bring in over 20,000 people to the area. Yeah, time to get to know your neighbors. All of them.

Get off the Grid: Okay, it's almost impossible to get off the grid these days, and this is especially the case in a city as popular as Calera. But hey, you can drop those apartments with paid utilities for a day and rough it out at Rolling Hills RV Park.

Learn the History of Real Heroes: Why are you going to watch whatever Avengers or Captain America movie happens to be coming out on any given week? You can head over to the Alabama Firefighters Museum to learn the history of real American heroes.

Ease of Travel: Calera is basically situated around Highway 31 and Interstate 65, and this can get you to Birmingham quickly. Once there, you've got Interstates 459, 59, and 20. You might not know it, but these roads can nearly take you across the entire country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Calera?
In Calera, the median rent is $833 for a studio, $937 for a 1-bedroom, $1,084 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,458 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Calera, check out our monthly Calera Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Calera?
Some of the colleges located in the Calera area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University at Montgomery, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Shelton State Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Calera?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Calera from include Birmingham, Montgomery, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, and Vestavia Hills.

