72 Apartments for rent in Calera, AL

Talking about any city in America and just how good it is is usually a subjective task. After all, one man's terrible city experience could be another one's best chance at hiding out from the cops. Don't move to that town. Fortunately, it's really difficult to argue that Calera is popular. By 2000, the population had increased by nearly 50% over the previous decade. When 2010 rolled around, however, a population growth of 268% occurred. So yeah, people want to move here. That means that you need to be prepared if you hope to snag one of the awesome places to live in Calera.

When to start looking: You could probably get away with not starting to look for a place until about a month out, but why chance it? Sure, many of the home rentals may go off the market if you look too far in advance, but at least you'll get an idea of what each area has to offer. Don't be lazy; be proactive. You're thinking of renting a place, so you've got to at least look like an adult. The great thing is that there are plenty of places to go around, and it seems as if more are being built. In fact, the overwhelming majority of the homes in Calera were built after 1999. So take your time, find an awesome place, and call it home. Or you could wait until the last minute. That actually probably wouldn't hurt either.

When to make the move: Average temperatures in Calera stay below 80 degrees until May and don't drop back below this mark until October. During that time, temperatures push into the 90s, and you really don't want to move during the midday sun in the south. Ever heard of humidity? Trust me, you haven't really heard of it until you've experienced it in the south. Move outside of summer if possible, and if it's unavoidable, start early to avoid the midday heat.

What to bring along: You're literally delusional if you think you're going to be able to just show up at a moment's notice without any supporting documents and snag one of the premier apartments in this city. You might as well head over to a motel with that. As the fastest growing and one of the safest cities in Alabama, landlords can afford to hold out for what they view as a great tenant. That means that you need to bring along references from previous landlords saying that that's the exact type of tenant you are. Bring along a credit check and proof of income as well, and you'll definitely land an awesome apartment. Well, assuming that's what you're going for, but why wouldn't you be?