Apartment List
/
AL
/
montgomery
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
58 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$855
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
204 Navajo Drive
204 Navajo Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2160 sqft
This is a VERY NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal, located in the very desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead! The home has new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and updated bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
6578 Luxembourg Circle
6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2350 sqft
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5115 West Linda Circle
5115 West Linda Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1400 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
3903 Oak Avenue
3903 Oak Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1681 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
2609 Burkelaun Drive
2609 Burkelaun Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
2118 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
729 Amity Lane
729 Amity Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1279 sqft
Low maintenance 3/2 with tile throughout. Large open living room with a eat in updated kitchen that stars granite counters.Home has updated tile bathrooms along with a covered patio that showcases it large fully private backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1112 Buckingham Drive
1112 Buckingham Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1632 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. This home is in good shape, with plenty of light throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9307 Turnberry Park Drive
9307 Turnberry Park Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1809 sqft
9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 07/01/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3604 Pelzer Avenue
3604 Pelzer Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1342 sqft
3604 Pelzer Avenue Available 06/30/20 3604 Pelzer Avenue - Welcome home to 3604 Pelzer Avenue!!! This home has 3 bedrooms, two baths with a loving and dining room. There is a small enclosed sunportch off the kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
472 Pecan Tree Drive
472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$865
1350 sqft
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced.
City Guide for Montgomery, AL

Sweet home Montgomery, Alabama: It’s where the skies are so blue and summer rages for nine months at a time. Looking to find a place to call home in the heart of Dixie? Just take note of the following Qs &amp; As and you’ll be balling in ‘Bama in no time.

The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Montgomery, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montgomery renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery 3 BedroomsMontgomery Apartments with Balcony
Montgomery Apartments with GarageMontgomery Apartments with GymMontgomery Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Apartments with Pool
Montgomery Apartments with Washer-DryerMontgomery Dog Friendly ApartmentsMontgomery Luxury PlacesMontgomery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University