60 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with balcony
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 53
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 23
Sweet home Montgomery, Alabama: It’s where the skies are so blue and summer rages for nine months at a time. Looking to find a place to call home in the heart of Dixie? Just take note of the following Qs & As and you’ll be balling in ‘Bama in no time.
The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montgomery renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.