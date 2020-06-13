/
/
wetumpka
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Wetumpka, AL📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 13 at 09:56pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at River Run
35 Cherry St, Wetumpka, AL
2 Bedrooms
$709
900 sqft
Legacy at River Run is located right on the Coosa River! The location is a hidden treasure tucked off the busy intersections featuring many dining options right around the bend.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7716 Us Highway 231
7716 US Route 231, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1736 sqft
This home is situated in the heart of Wetumpka hidden down a private driveway. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is very private and sits with only one other house in the middle of 15 wooded acres.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Barnes Ct
106 Barnes Court, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Jackson Trace Rd
903 Jackson Trace Road, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1440 sqft
Commercial/Residential Property For Lease - Completely UPDATED Commercial or Residential property for lease. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just off Hwy 231 in Wetumpka.
Results within 1 mile of Wetumpka
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 Wescott Dr
631 Westcott Drive, Blue Ridge, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2638 sqft
Large secluded 4 bedroom - Large, secluded 4 bedroom/2 bath house in Blue Ridge Estates. If you enjoy nature, you will love this property. Large secluded lot with lots of gorgeous trees. Large den/family room with built in bookcases, fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Wetumpka
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6409 Deerwood Place
6409 Deerwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
729 Amity Lane
729 Amity Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1279 sqft
Low maintenance 3/2 with tile throughout. Large open living room with a eat in updated kitchen that stars granite counters.Home has updated tile bathrooms along with a covered patio that showcases it large fully private backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6540 Juniper Tree Lane
6540 Juniper Tree Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
Call us today for more info, before it gets rented!See below to set up your "self showing" today. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
472 Pecan Tree Drive
472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$865
1350 sqft
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6220 Wares Ferry Road
6220 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
6220 Wares Ferry Road Available 07/30/20 6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road! This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Candy Lane
110 Candy Lane, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$600
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Mobile Home in Wetumpka! - Property not available to show until after June 1st. All applicants welcome to apply before that date. MUST have a minimum credit score of 600. 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom mobile home located in Wetumpka.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Delmar Drive
4243 Delmar Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1707 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, and a combination kitchen and dining area that is quite large, and a sunroom.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6209 Dalford Drive
6209 Dalford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1537 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, an air conditioned Florida room, remodeled bathrooms and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
366 Yesterhouse Drive
366 Yesterhouse Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1534 sqft
Townhouse For Rent! - Welcome home to 366 Yesterhouse! This gorgeous townhouse could be yours with an approved application! With the rental price, it will go quickly! Newly renovated, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and all kitchen appliances included!
1 of 1
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1375 sqft
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive Available 01/01/20 Cozy Corner Lot - 3 bedroom - Come see this precious home, nestled in a spacious lot at the corner of Sweetwood and Hidden Meadow.
Results within 10 miles of Wetumpka
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
58 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
17 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wetumpka, the median rent is $587 for a studio, $682 for a 1-bedroom, $822 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,054 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wetumpka, check out our monthly Wetumpka Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wetumpka area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wetumpka from include Montgomery, Auburn, Prattville, Clanton, and Pike Road.