millbrook
98 Apartments for rent in Millbrook, AL📍
119 Pine Meadows Circle
119 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located near Millbrook. Would be perfect for a starter home. There is a fenced in back yard, and 1 car garage.
645 McKeithen Place
645 Mckeithen Place, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2596 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
56 Pine Meadow Circle
56 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
394 Gardenia Road
394 Gardenia Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2145 sqft
394 Gardenia Road Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Brick and vinyl Siding spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Family room, bonus room and Sun Porch. 2145 square feet. (RLNE2865610)
48 Pine Meadow Circle
48 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1455 sqft
48 Pine Meadow Circle - 48 Pine Meadow Circle Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Millbrook! Only 10 mins from Maxwell air force base and zoned for the Stanhope school district! Very spacious bedrooms and
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.
60 Sage Brush
60 Sage Brush, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1519 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
545 McRae Road
545 Mcree Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1978 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & Convenient Location! - Welcome to 545 McRae Road! This beautiful home sits in a wonderful community located just outside the city making it perfect for those not wanting to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle but still wishing to be
272 Daffodil Court
272 Daffodil Drive, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrook
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2039 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.
88 Oakwood Drive
88 Oakwood Drive, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Deatsville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
1359 Tullahoma Drive
1359 Tullahoma Dr, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2969 sqft
1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground.
1113 Benjamin Way
1113 Benjamin Way, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2367 sqft
1113 Benjamin Way Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON!! - Conveniently locate at The Ridge at Prattville Farms. Only minutes from I-65, major shopping areas, restaurants, and less than 30 minutes from Maxwell Air Force Base.
122 Glennbrooke Ln
122 Glennbrooke Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
3 bed 2 bathroom home located in the gorgeous Glennbrooke subdivision in Prattville. This home boasts a large eat in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrook
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
1616 Yarbrough St
1616 Yarbrough Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$550
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1616 Yarbrough St in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Houser St
14 Houser Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Houser St in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
Contact for details.
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1975 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.
351 Gardendale Drive
351 Gardendale Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1260 sqft
** 3 bed 2 bath ** North Side! - This 3 bed 2 bath home wont last long! It has nice tile floors, fresh paint, newer matching appliances in the kitchen and two living areas! Call today and make it yours! Qualifications - No Felonies, Good Rental
3303 Hogan Road
3303 Hogan Road, Holtville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$720
880 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Deatsville! - This Charming Home is Waiting Just For YOU! The 2 Bedroom Home sits on a half acre lot with a screened-in porch - plenty of outdoor space for warm-weather fun! Inside includes a nicely updated
1001 Newton Street
1001 Newton St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1053 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Millbrook, the median rent is $600 for a studio, $697 for a 1-bedroom, $840 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,077 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Millbrook, check out our monthly Millbrook Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Millbrook area include Auburn University at Montgomery, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Millbrook from include Montgomery, Hoover, Prattville, Alabaster, and Pelham.