Faulkner
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:13 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near Faulkner
29 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking
9 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
1 Unit Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
4 Units Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1946 sqft
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large
1 Unit Available
3284 Little John Dr
3284 Little John Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1885 sqft
THIS ADORABLE DOLLHOUSE LIKE HOME IS ready for move in! It has fresh paint, new carpet, newer A/C, amazing kitchen remodel, and room to roam. Plenty of privacy and function in this space.
1 Unit Available
3 Kent Street
3 Kent Street, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$850
1305 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You'll Love This Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! Features Attached carport, Wood floors in living room & bedrooms, Kitchen with appliances, 2 full bathrooms, Fenced backyard, and Covered patio around
1 Unit Available
6220 Wares Ferry Road
6220 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road! This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1375 sqft
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive Available 01/01/20 Cozy Corner Lot - 3 bedroom - Come see this precious home, nestled in a spacious lot at the corner of Sweetwood and Hidden Meadow.
1 Unit Available
6137 Gladstone Drive
6137 Gladestone Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1293 sqft
Cheery & Fresh 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - How Fresh & Cheery is This Beautiful Abode!? This brick home features lots of light & modern vinyl wood floors throughout! Includes a beautiful large window in the living area, a bright &
1 Unit Available
6209 Dalford Drive
6209 Dalford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1537 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, an air conditioned Florida room, remodeled bathrooms and a fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
729 Amity Lane
729 Amity Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1279 sqft
Low maintenance 3/2 with tile throughout. Large open living room with a eat in updated kitchen that stars granite counters.Home has updated tile bathrooms along with a covered patio that showcases it large fully private backyard.
1 Unit Available
4243 Delmar Drive
4243 Delmar Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1707 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, and a combination kitchen and dining area that is quite large, and a sunroom.
1 Unit Available
472 Pecan Tree Drive
472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$865
1350 sqft
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced.
1 Unit Available
3417 Milan Drive
3417 Milan Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1533 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Are you looking for a cozy little house to rent in a great neighborhood? Well this is it! This home is located in Forest Hills and sits on a
1 Unit Available
3614 Princess Ann Street
3614 Princess Ann Street, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1928 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This is a charming home with loads of character; situated in the well established neighborhood of Dalraida! This home features: a den and great
1 Unit Available
4036 Ray Drive
4036 Ray Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1789 sqft
4036 Ray Drive - Welcome Home to this this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.this home Boast a large sunken in living room, a huge eat -in -kitchen, suitable for a large or a growing family.
1 Unit Available
3627 Mayfair Road
3627 Mayfair Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1416 sqft
**3 Bed 2 Bath Dalraida Home** - This home is a 3 bed 2 bath corner lot located in Dalraida. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, ceiling fans in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
3338 Cottonwood Dr
3338 Cottonwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1395 sqft
Super Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home with a sun-room and large fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
510 South Georgetown Drive
510 South Georgetown Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are expansive with two wood burning fireplaces for those cold winter nights.
1 Unit Available
3745 Honeysuckle Ct
3745 Honeysuckle Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
This cute brick home is located in the Dalraida area. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice covered porch with mature trees in the front yard. The backyard is fenced in and has 2 detached sheds for your convenience. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
302 Crest Hill Drive
302 Crest Hill Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and a covered patio with fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light.