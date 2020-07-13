51 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$992
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$960
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,087
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$761
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3925 Claiborne Circle
3925 Claiborne Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1404 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale-Idlewild
3179 Norman Bridge Rd
3179 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
3179 Norman Bridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1 - This two story townhouse has had a complete remodel inside and out while still boasting its historic charm.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2632 Oxford Drive
2632 Oxford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2256 sqft
2632 Oxford Drive Available 07/30/20 2632 Oxford Drive - Welcome home to 2632 Oxford Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a wonderful Montgomery neighborhood! The main living area has beautiful brick

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4513 Coventry Road
4513 Coventry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1688 sqft
4513 Coventry Road - This freshly renovated 3Bedroom/2Bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Montgomery. The spacious guest bedrooms with a shared hall bath and the large master suite with walk-in closet will make anybody feel at home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6110 S. Hampton Drive
6110 South Hampton Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1186 sqft
**Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with fenced back yard and central AC** - Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with fenced back yard and central a/c.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Lyndle Road
1612 Lyndle Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
1612 Lyndle Road Available 09/01/20 Charming Home! - Charming 1 story home with 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Shawnee Terrace. 2 car parking pad, wall to wall carpet, vinyl/linoleum floors. Heat is central gas, gas range and cooling is electric.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
6578 Luxembourg Circle
6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2350 sqft
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3340 Vermont Dr
3340 Vermont Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1025 sqft
3 BEDROOMS OR 2+DEN/1 BATH/FIREPLACE/CARPORT/WIRED WORKSHOP/WINDOW AC/IN SHOP.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1925 Parkview Dr. S.
1925 Parkview Drive South, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2756 sqft
If you are looking for plenty of space, this house is for you! It is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located just off Taylor Road.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1946 sqft
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Montgomery, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montgomery apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

