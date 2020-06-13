Apartment List
/
AL
/
montgomery
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL

📍
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
58 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
17 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$855
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8721 Lindsey Ln
8721 Lindsey Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1465 sqft
Available the end of April. Lovely 3beds/2bath brick home located in Ryan Ridge Place subdivision on the East Side of Montgomery. Amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, central air and heat.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6018 Gildenfield Ct
6018 Gildenfield Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1700 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairfield. This home has hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated. The home also has a cozy screened in sunroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3435 Lexington Rd
3435 Lexington Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2060 sqft
3 bedroom 2 baths home. Make an appointment to view this beautiful home today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
407 Heustess St # A
407 Heustess Street, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$500
510 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment. Make an appointment to view this nice apartment today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2711 Skyline Ave
2711 Skyline Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2711 Skyline Ave in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1616 Yarbrough St
1616 Yarbrough Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$550
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1616 Yarbrough St in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3284 Little John Dr
3284 Little John Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1885 sqft
THIS ADORABLE DOLLHOUSE LIKE HOME IS ready for move in! It has fresh paint, new carpet, newer A/C, amazing kitchen remodel, and room to roam. Plenty of privacy and function in this space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
865 Sayre St
865 Sayre Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$600
1084 sqft
This home is conveniently located to downtown. It has been freshly painted throughout, and has new flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3338 Cottonwood Dr
3338 Cottonwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1395 sqft
Super Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home with a sun-room and large fenced yard.

Median Rent in Montgomery

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Montgomery is $722, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $871.
Studio
$622
1 Bed
$722
2 Beds
$871
3+ Beds
$1,117
City GuideMontgomery
Sweet home Montgomery, Alabama: It’s where the skies are so blue and summer rages for nine months at a time. Looking to find a place to call home in the heart of Dixie? Just take note of the following Qs & As and you’ll be balling in ‘Bama in no time.

The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

How hard will it be to score my dream home … er, apartment … in Montgomery?

Easy as pie. Montgomery has no shortage of available living spaces (twenty-five percent of residential buildings are small apartments or high rises), so don’t rush into an apartment unless you’re sure it’s right for you. The turnover rate for apartments is high, and new units are constantly opening up.

During the mid to late summer months, occupancy rates tend to spike so don’t hesitate too long to begin your search if you’re relocating in the heart of summer. Even then, though, renters rarely end up on waiting lists.

When filling out a renter’s application, you’ll need the basics, including identification, proof of income, and a respectable renting history. Month-to-month leases are available at many locations after the renter has completed an initial six-month or one-year lease.

So which part of Montgomery is best for me?

The answer to that question depends on a number of factors, including how much you can afford to spend, whether you prefer a rural, suburban, or urban-based domicile, and what your transportation situation is. Generally speaking, the expensive neighborhoods lie in the central and eastern sections of the city, while the western and southwestern districts offer apartment dwellers lower-rent options. East Montgomery is the fastest growing part of the Capital of the South, but most of the residences on the east side are single-family homes rather than rental properties.

Some of the more popular Montgomery districts/neighborhoods include:

  • Downtown Montgomery … If you want to be where the action is and live within walking distance of the state capital, city hall, and Riverside Park, scoring a pad downtown might be your best bet. Apartments can generally be found for as low as $400, while lofts are available for between $600 and $1500.

  • Forest Park … Located just southeast of the downtown area, Forest Park is one of Montgomery’s most historic neighborhoods. Rental prices for most units range between $700 and $1000.

  • Hillwood Hillwood is within walking distance of multiple parks. Apartment complexes in Hillwood typically feature a variety of outdoor activities and some of the most scenic views in the city.

  • Cloverdale/Idlewild The Cloverdale/Idlewild neighborhood boasts multiple apartment buildings and townhomes for rent. Rental properties are available for as low as $400-$500.

Plenty of other Montgomery neighborhoods offer their own unique perks and charms, including the mansion-lined Garden District and the nostalgic (yet revitalized) Cotton Hill area. So rest assured you won’t have a shortage of options when searching for the perfect place to call home in the heart of Alabama.

What are some things I should know before taking the Montgomery plunge?
  • Get your motor runnin’ … No matter which of Montgomery’s 50 neighborhoods you choose to live in, you’ll need to drive to get from points A to B. With wide lanes and ample parking in most districts, Montgomery is a driver-friendly city. The good news for non-vehicle owners is that public transportation is generally reliable and inexpensive (a one-way city bus ride only costs a buck and 35 bucks will get you a monthly pass).

And always remember: if you have questions about life in Montgomery, don’t hesitate to ask the locals. The folks in the Capital of the South love, love, love to chat it up, and they won’t hesitate to point you in the right direction. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Montgomery rents increased slightly over the past month

Montgomery rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Montgomery stand at $723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Montgomery's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Montgomery, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Montgomery rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Montgomery, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Montgomery is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Montgomery's median two-bedroom rent of $871 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Montgomery.
    • While Montgomery's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Montgomery than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Montgomery.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Montgomery?
    In Montgomery, the median rent is $622 for a studio, $722 for a 1-bedroom, $871 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,117 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Montgomery, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Montgomery?
    Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, and Auburn University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Montgomery?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montgomery from include Auburn, Prattville, Clanton, Wetumpka, and Pike Road.

    Similar Pages

    Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
    Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
    Montgomery Pet Friendly Places