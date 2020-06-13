113 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL📍
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 53
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 19
The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
Easy as pie. Montgomery has no shortage of available living spaces (twenty-five percent of residential buildings are small apartments or high rises), so don’t rush into an apartment unless you’re sure it’s right for you. The turnover rate for apartments is high, and new units are constantly opening up.
During the mid to late summer months, occupancy rates tend to spike so don’t hesitate too long to begin your search if you’re relocating in the heart of summer. Even then, though, renters rarely end up on waiting lists.
When filling out a renter’s application, you’ll need the basics, including identification, proof of income, and a respectable renting history. Month-to-month leases are available at many locations after the renter has completed an initial six-month or one-year lease.
The answer to that question depends on a number of factors, including how much you can afford to spend, whether you prefer a rural, suburban, or urban-based domicile, and what your transportation situation is. Generally speaking, the expensive neighborhoods lie in the central and eastern sections of the city, while the western and southwestern districts offer apartment dwellers lower-rent options. East Montgomery is the fastest growing part of the Capital of the South, but most of the residences on the east side are single-family homes rather than rental properties.
Downtown Montgomery … If you want to be where the action is and live within walking distance of the state capital, city hall, and Riverside Park, scoring a pad downtown might be your best bet. Apartments can generally be found for as low as $400, while lofts are available for between $600 and $1500.
Forest Park … Located just southeast of the downtown area, Forest Park is one of Montgomery’s most historic neighborhoods. Rental prices for most units range between $700 and $1000.
Hillwood Hillwood is within walking distance of multiple parks. Apartment complexes in Hillwood typically feature a variety of outdoor activities and some of the most scenic views in the city.
Cloverdale/Idlewild The Cloverdale/Idlewild neighborhood boasts multiple apartment buildings and townhomes for rent. Rental properties are available for as low as $400-$500.
Plenty of other Montgomery neighborhoods offer their own unique perks and charms, including the mansion-lined Garden District and the nostalgic (yet revitalized) Cotton Hill area. So rest assured you won’t have a shortage of options when searching for the perfect place to call home in the heart of Alabama.
-
Get your motor runnin’ … No matter which of Montgomery’s 50 neighborhoods you choose to live in, you’ll need to drive to get from points A to B. With wide lanes and ample parking in most districts, Montgomery is a driver-friendly city. The good news for non-vehicle owners is that public transportation is generally reliable and inexpensive (a one-way city bus ride only costs a buck and 35 bucks will get you a monthly pass).
And always remember: if you have questions about life in Montgomery, don’t hesitate to ask the locals. The folks in the Capital of the South love, love, love to chat it up, and they won’t hesitate to point you in the right direction. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Montgomery rents increased slightly over the past month
Montgomery rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Montgomery stand at $723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Montgomery's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Alabama
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Montgomery, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
- Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).
Montgomery rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Montgomery, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Montgomery is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Montgomery's median two-bedroom rent of $871 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Montgomery.
- While Montgomery's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Montgomery than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Montgomery.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.