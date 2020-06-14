16 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL with garage

Apartment List
Montgomery apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
25 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
7 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
9 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$855
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6536 Triston Way
6536 Triston Way, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1808 sqft
**3 bed 2 bath** East Side Home - This home is a 3 bed two bath with an open floor plan, the master bedroom is on one side with rooms 2 and 3 on the other side.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9307 Turnberry Park Drive
9307 Turnberry Park Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1809 sqft
9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 07/01/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6018 Gildenfield Ct
6018 Gildenfield Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1700 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairfield. This home has hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated. The home also has a cozy screened in sunroom.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7130 Wyngrove Dr.
7130 Wyngrove Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3300 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home is set on a beautiful lot with double balconies overlooking the water of Wynlakes. A walkout upper balcony and lower level porch is perfect for entertaining and everyday living.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 Brantwood Drive
19 Brantwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1691 sqft
Brick & Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You Won't Want to Miss This Brick Beauty! This 3 Bedroom home features Living Room with fireplace & built-in bookshelves, Wood Floors throughout living areas & bedrooms, Bright Kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
3618 Woodhill Road
3618 Woodhill Road, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2034 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are large with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights.

1 of 33

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
8312 Chadburn Crossing
8312 Chadburn Crossing, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3084 sqft
8312 Chadburn Crossing Available 07/01/19 STURBRIDGE - CHADBURN CROSSING - Beautiful and elegant home with crown molding, custom woodwork, tile in foyer, hardwood in formal living room, formal dining room and open area, brick flooring in casual
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2039 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomery

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
119 Pine Meadows Circle
119 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located near Millbrook. Would be perfect for a starter home. There is a fenced in back yard, and 1 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Meadow Circle
48 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1455 sqft
48 Pine Meadow Circle - 48 Pine Meadow Circle Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Millbrook! Only 10 mins from Maxwell air force base and zoned for the Stanhope school district! Very spacious bedrooms and
City Guide for Montgomery, AL

Sweet home Montgomery, Alabama: It’s where the skies are so blue and summer rages for nine months at a time. Looking to find a place to call home in the heart of Dixie? Just take note of the following Qs &amp; As and you’ll be balling in ‘Bama in no time.

The pace of life in Montgomery is considerably slower than some renters might be used to, and the night life scene isn’t always hopping, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in Montgomery except fish, hunt, and ride around in your pickup truck blaring “Freebird.” There are some funky jazz and blues joints for the night owls, and the city also boasts a variety of live theaters and museums, including the world-famous Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Montgomery, AL

Montgomery apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

