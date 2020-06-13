46 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL

/
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3085 Achey Dr
3085 Achey Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 all - dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!2 car garage, fenced rear yard, large living room with built in storage space,garden tub in the master bath, security system ready (at tenants cost)washer and dryer and
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Woodberry Dr
111 Woodberry Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!! 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
174 Woodmere Dr
174 Woodmere, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1392 sqft
((AVAILABLE Now- dates are subject to change at anytime)) No Pets. 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and clubhouse/pool use included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
114 Gunter Ln
114 Gunter Lane, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1133 sqft
((Available 6/18/2020 all dates are subject to change))No Pets. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, quarterly pest control, yard care included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Victoria Dr
111 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1750 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
220 Jasmine Circle
220 Jasmine Circle, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
The Cottages at Woodland Park: Tucked in the woods off Boll Weevil Circle. While providing privacy, they offer convenience to schools, shopping, golf, restaurants and located minutes from Ft. Rucker.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
805 Lee Street A & C
805 E Lee St, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$5,294
5294 sqft
Previously used as a medical office. Can be rented separately with equal sf, or together. There is a waiting room (shared if rented separately) and 4 exam rooms total with a sink in each exam room.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1504 Park Avenue
1504 E Park Ave, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$5,300
5000 sqft
Three year old building approximately 1/4 mile east of bypass on Highway 84; Approximate 1000 Square feet heated and cooled office - display area with approximate 3000 square feet shop area (with two 12x14 roll up doors).
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
117 Industrial Blvd
117 S Industrial Blvd, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$34,639
58156 sqft
4 Bldgs. 3476 sf office 54,680 sf manufacturing 13' eave height 30,000 sf whse 18' eave height 50,400 sf 40' eave ht approx. 15 acres
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
304 Valley Chase Drive
304 Valley Chase Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Valley Chase Subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
107 Cottage Ave
107 Cottage Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1726 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath townhome in Cotton Creek. This home offers 1726 square feet of open living space. This home has a one car garage. Pets are negotiable with this property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
206 Wakefield Way Available 06/29/20 Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Cherry Hill Road
208 Cherry Hill Road, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1502 sqft
208 Cherry Hill Road Available 07/10/20 Morgan Subdivision - This spacious 3BR/2BA home has many attractive qualities including a nice large fenced in backyard. Large Picture Window in the living room. Has a spacious carport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Doster Street
412 Doster Street, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
412 Doster Street, Enterprise - Stove, refrigerator, 1 car carport (RLNE4558536)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Crestview Dr.
112 Crestview Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
112 Crestview Dr. Available 07/01/20 112 Crestview Dr, Enterprise - All appliances, pets negotiable, fenced yard, fireplace, 1 car garage (RLNE4130065)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Christopher Dr
106 Christopher Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
106 Christopher Dr Available 07/27/20 106 Christopher - All appliances, wood fireplace, 2 car garage, fence, pets negotiable (RLNE3165680)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Gunter Lane
126 Gunter Lane, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Gunter Lane Town homes - All appliances, washer/dryer, lawn care NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE2638198)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
99 Courtyard Way
99 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1147 sqft
COURTYARD WAY - TDY Unit - The rates for TDY's are $60.00 / day which equates to $1800/mo. for 30 days and $1860/mo. for 31 days. Fully Furnished 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Courtyard Subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
165 S Springview Dr
165 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1375 sqft
165 S Springview Dr Available 07/24/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - End Unit w/Double Garage! - One of a kind town home! 2BR/2.5BA Townhome with 2 Car Garage located in a cul-de-sac for more privacy and just minutes to Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Courtyard Way
28 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1174 sqft
28 Courtyard Way Available 06/29/20 Courtyard Way - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - The rates for TDY's are 60.00 / day which equates to 1800/mo. for 30 days and 1860/mo. for 31 days. Minimum stay of 30 days.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 N Springview Dr
130 N Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1494 sqft
130 N Springview Dr Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage in the Dunwoody subdivision. All major appliances provided along with a washer & dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
239 Wakefield Way
239 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1495 sqft
Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
209 Antler Drive
209 Antler Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1349 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and carpet floors throughout, a spacious, screened in back porch, and a shaded, fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
134 Plaza Drive - A
134 Plaza Drive, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$2,000
4648 sqft
Common area includes: foyer/entrance, waiting area, kitchenette, (3) bathrooms and a back common/waiting area.
