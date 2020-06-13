Apartment List
/
AL
/
montgomery
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

97 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL

Finding an apartment in Montgomery that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$822
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,182
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
58 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
16 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
25 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$855
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6536 Triston Way
6536 Triston Way, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1808 sqft
**3 bed 2 bath** East Side Home - This home is a 3 bed two bath with an open floor plan, the master bedroom is on one side with rooms 2 and 3 on the other side.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3222 Elsberry Road
3222 Elsberry Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
3222 Elsberry Road Available 07/30/20 3222 Elsberry Road - Welcome Home to 3222 Elsberry Road! This is a charming 3bedroom/1bath home in the Elsmeade Community! The home features a relaxing front and back porch area and a fully fenced backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2716 Ashlawn Drive
2716 Ashland Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2719 sqft
- (RLNE4460503)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2981 Moorcroft Drive
2981 Moorcroft Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
Cut Brick Home! - Over 1,300 square feet, the chance to relax freely doesn't end with the covered patio. In fact, it continues throughout the decently-sized 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and the large bonus room found at the rear of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4511 Donovan Drive
4511 Donovan Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1914 sqft
4511 Donovan Drive - (RLNE4245523)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,143
1690 sqft
2758 Baldwin Brook Drive - Welcome Home to 2758 Baldwin Brook Drive! This beautiful 4bedroom/2bath home is a great place to call home! You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2632 Oxford Drive
2632 Oxford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2256 sqft
2632 Oxford Drive Available 07/30/20 2632 Oxford Drive - Welcome home to 2632 Oxford Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a wonderful Montgomery neighborhood! The main living area has beautiful brick

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden District
1 Unit Available
2016 South Hull street
2016 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2080 sqft
Garden District Classic - This home features all of the things that are to be loved about old home living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1352 Wedgewood Drive
1352 Wedgewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1900 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a den or home office, formal living room with original wood floors, wood floors in the back two bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, storage, large back yard, beautiful quiet neighborhood,
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Montgomery, AL

Finding an apartment in Montgomery that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery 3 BedroomsMontgomery Apartments with Balcony
Montgomery Apartments with GarageMontgomery Apartments with GymMontgomery Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Apartments with Pool
Montgomery Apartments with Washer-DryerMontgomery Dog Friendly ApartmentsMontgomery Luxury PlacesMontgomery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University