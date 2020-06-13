Apartment List
/
AL
/
montgomery
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
17 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
136 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
56 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1601 Chateau Circle
1601 Chateau Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1568 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available 7/6/20 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3801 Cedar Avenue
3801 Cedar Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1818 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
204 Navajo Drive
204 Navajo Drive, Montgomery, AL
This is a VERY NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal, located in the very desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead! The home has new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and updated bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
8316 Plantation Crossing
8316 Plantation Crossing, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1581 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6578 Luxembourg Circle
6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6709 Woodglen Court
6709 Woodglen Court, Montgomery, AL
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Montgomery, located in a quiet cul-de-sac! It has hardwood floors in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a huge great room with soaring ceilings, and

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2737 South Wallace Drive
2737 South Wallace Drive, Montgomery, AL
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
616 Byrne Drive
616 Byrne Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1350 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3241 Little John Court
3241 Little John Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1524 sqft
Are you looking for a cozy house to rent in a great neighborhood? Well this is it! This home is located in Forest Hills and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac not too far from Atlanta Hwy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6409 Deerwood Place
6409 Deerwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
510 South Georgetown Drive
510 South Georgetown Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are expansive with two wood burning fireplaces for those cold winter nights.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2233 East Aberdeen Drive
2233 East Aberdeen Drive, Montgomery, AL
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Homes features new roof, new luxury vinyl plank in all bedrooms, fresh paint and tile in kitchen and dining area. Kitchen also has granite counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
417 Ridgewood Lane
417 Ridgewood Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1404 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Montgomery Rent Report. Montgomery rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Montgomery rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Montgomery rents increased slightly over the past month

Montgomery rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Montgomery stand at $723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Montgomery's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Montgomery, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Montgomery rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Montgomery, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Montgomery is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Montgomery's median two-bedroom rent of $871 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Montgomery.
    • While Montgomery's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Montgomery than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Montgomery.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery 3 BedroomsMontgomery Apartments with Balcony
    Montgomery Apartments with GarageMontgomery Apartments with GymMontgomery Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Apartments with Pool
    Montgomery Apartments with Washer-DryerMontgomery Dog Friendly ApartmentsMontgomery Luxury PlacesMontgomery Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
    Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
    Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
    Auburn University