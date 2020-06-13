/
pike road
114 Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL📍
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1536 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
7113 Rolling Hills Blvd
7113 Rolling Hills Boulevard, Pike Road, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2151 sqft
Turn-key colonial in Montgomery's most sought-after golf-course community! From the formal dining room, to the living room complete with a cozy fireplace, the functional floor plan is perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.
7 Bungalow Court
7 Bungalow Court, Pike Road, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2188 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5815961)
Results within 1 mile of Pike Road
8721 Lindsey Ln
8721 Lindsey Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1465 sqft
Available the end of April. Lovely 3beds/2bath brick home located in Ryan Ridge Place subdivision on the East Side of Montgomery. Amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, central air and heat.
9307 Turnberry Park Drive
9307 Turnberry Park Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1809 sqft
9307 Turnberry Park Drive Available 07/01/20 New Park - 9307 Turnberry Park Drive - Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA home in New Park.
9720 Silver Bell Ct.
9720 Silver Bell Ct, Montgomery County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2009 sqft
- (RLNE4820533)
8955 Abingdon Place
8955 Abingdon Place, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1605 sqft
8955 Abingdon Place Available 07/01/20 Deer Creek Beauty! - Pool maintenance is included in rent. Please ask us about military discounts. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4109677)
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$971
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$855
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
6018 Gildenfield Ct
6018 Gildenfield Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1700 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairfield. This home has hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated. The home also has a cozy screened in sunroom.
1866 Gatewood Dr
1866 Gatewood Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1926 sqft
1866 Gatewood Dr will be available soon! $1100/mo! Fire up the grill! This home has a covered and uncovered deck. Fresh paint throughout. Contact us to view your future home.
204 Navajo Drive
204 Navajo Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2160 sqft
This is a VERY NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal, located in the very desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead! The home has new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and updated bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light.
8316 Plantation Crossing
8316 Plantation Crossing, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1581 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pike Road, the median rent is $652 for a studio, $757 for a 1-bedroom, $913 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,171 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pike Road, check out our monthly Pike Road Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pike Road area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pike Road from include Montgomery, Auburn, Prattville, Clanton, and Wetumpka.