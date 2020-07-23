/
/
montgomery county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
125 Apartments for rent in Montgomery County, AL📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
22 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$890
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$972
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
14 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
34 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
6 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
8 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$776
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
24 Units Available
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1536 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
4 Units Available
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
28 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 1 at 02:11 PM
4 Units Available
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 02:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3883 Sherwood Drive
3883 Sherwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1462 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home with spacious den and nice dinning area for meals together. Master bedroom has lots of space for that king size bed. Roof and siding is brand new and nice back yard for those BBQ's. Lots for the money here.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3373 Arborfield Road
3373 Arborfield Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1900 sqft
This fully remodeled 3 bedroom home has hardwood and new tile flooring, all new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new lighting. The kitchen has a brand new tile backsplash, a breakfast bar, and newly refinished cabinets.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5817 Carriage Brook Road
5817 Carriage Brook Road, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1866 sqft
This is a NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal in a peaceful cul-de-sac, but only a stone’s throw from anywhere in Montgomery! It has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, new carpet, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a wood burning
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
944 Excelsior Drive
944 Excelsior Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1228 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
829 Rialto Drive
829 Rialto Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3780 Royal Crest Drive
3780 Royal Crest Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1526 sqft
This is a very nice and a very large home for rent in Prattville. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and new maintenance free flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6508 Cypress Lane
6508 Cypress Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living room with fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with electric stove and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer connection. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1324 Hillman Street
1324 Hillman Street, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1780 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
463 East Rutgers Loop
463 East Rutgers Loop, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1443 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery County area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Montgomery, Auburn, Prattville, Alabaster, and Clanton have apartments for rent.