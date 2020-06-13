/
/
ozark
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Ozark, AL📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
267 Graceland Cir
267 Graceland Cir, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/26/2020 all dates subject to change)) NO Pets. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Car garage, fenced yard and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
245 Westview Dr
245 Westview Dr, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1160 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW-all dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!! Cute house that sits on a corner lot between Ann St and Westview with open yard, hard woods through out, new windows, wood burning fireplace, outside laundry room/storage and
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
251-257 East Ave.
251 S East Ave, Ozark, AL
Studio
$600
4884 sqft
Four suite stand alone building, currently one occupied suite on a yearly lease with a long term tenant. Three available spaces for lease. Updated building with street parking and a side lot.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
4981 Andrews Avenue, Apt D
4981 Andrews Ave, Ozark, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Newly renovated apartment with Refrigerator, Microwave, and stove. New flooring. The property is located in a driving distance to shopping and restaurants. Also, there is a gazebo that leads out to a lake in the back of the property. A must see...
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
166 White Oak Circle
166 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1613 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
150 White Oak Circle
150 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1802 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookside
102 Brookside Ln, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
102 Brookside Available 04/12/20 102 Brookside Lane, Ozark - All appliances, fireplace, 1car garage, pets negotiable (RLNE3429270)
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Crestview Dr.
112 Crestview Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
112 Crestview Dr. Available 07/01/20 112 Crestview Dr, Enterprise - All appliances, pets negotiable, fenced yard, fireplace, 1 car garage (RLNE4130065)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Christopher Dr
106 Christopher Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
106 Christopher Dr Available 07/27/20 106 Christopher - All appliances, wood fireplace, 2 car garage, fence, pets negotiable (RLNE3165680)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
206 Wakefield Way Available 06/29/20 Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 N Springview Dr
130 N Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1494 sqft
130 N Springview Dr Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage in the Dunwoody subdivision. All major appliances provided along with a washer & dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Courtyard Way
28 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1174 sqft
28 Courtyard Way Available 06/14/20 Courtyard Way - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - The rates for TDY's are 60.00 / day which equates to 1800/mo. for 30 days and 1860/mo. for 31 days. Minimum stay of 30 days.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
99 Courtyard Way
99 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1147 sqft
COURTYARD WAY - TDY Unit - The rates for TDY's are $60.00 / day which equates to $1800/mo. for 30 days and $1860/mo. for 31 days. Fully Furnished 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Courtyard Subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
107 Winthrope Ln
107 Winthrope Lane, Coffee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1369 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 dates are subject to change)) NO Pets. 1 Car garage, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, pest control, washer/dryer, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3085 Achey Dr
3085 Achey Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 all - dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!2 car garage, fenced rear yard, large living room with built in storage space,garden tub in the master bath, security system ready (at tenants cost)washer and dryer and
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
213 Elizabeth Ln
213 Elizabeth Ln, Daleville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2062 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans in every room. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Woodberry Dr
111 Woodberry Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!! 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
174 Woodmere Dr
174 Woodmere, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1392 sqft
((AVAILABLE Now- dates are subject to change at anytime)) No Pets. 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and clubhouse/pool use included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
118 Blackhawk Dr
118 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change ))No Pets. 2 car garage, large fenced back yard with deck, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Victoria Dr
111 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1750 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
232 Candlebrook Drive
232 Candlebrook Drive, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1106 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath two-story town townhome is affordable and close to the Ft. Rucker gate. Includes all major kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, walk-in closets, and a large covered patio with a storage closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
107 Cottage Ave
107 Cottage Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1726 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath townhome in Cotton Creek. This home offers 1726 square feet of open living space. This home has a one car garage. Pets are negotiable with this property.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
239 Wakefield Way
239 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1495 sqft
Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
209 Antler Drive
209 Antler Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1349 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and carpet floors throughout, a spacious, screened in back porch, and a shaded, fenced in back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ozark rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ozark from include Dothan, Daleville, Marianna, Troy, and Enterprise.