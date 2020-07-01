All apartments in Hoover
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Elevation Hoover

Open Now until 5:30pm
2250 Little Valley Rd · (443) 968-7045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2234 C · Avail. Jul 25

$873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 2235 B · Avail. now

$873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2328 B · Avail. now

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 2229 D · Avail. Jul 25

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elevation Hoover.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
trash valet
A beautifully renovated apartment community located in the popular Hoover neighborhood just outside of Birmingham, AL. 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floorplans with a ton of upgrades sure to impress.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 7 months, 12 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Non-refundable Surety Bond $100 or $250 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable $39; Valet Trash $18; Pest Control $3
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Ample free parking available for residents and guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elevation Hoover have any available units?
Elevation Hoover has 4 units available starting at $873 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elevation Hoover have?
Some of Elevation Hoover's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elevation Hoover currently offering any rent specials?
Elevation Hoover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elevation Hoover pet-friendly?
Yes, Elevation Hoover is pet friendly.
Does Elevation Hoover offer parking?
Yes, Elevation Hoover offers parking.
Does Elevation Hoover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elevation Hoover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elevation Hoover have a pool?
Yes, Elevation Hoover has a pool.
Does Elevation Hoover have accessible units?
No, Elevation Hoover does not have accessible units.
Does Elevation Hoover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elevation Hoover has units with dishwashers.
Does Elevation Hoover have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elevation Hoover has units with air conditioning.
