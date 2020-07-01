Elevation Hoover

Lease Length: 6 months, 7 months, 12 months, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Non-refundable Surety Bond $100 or $250 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable $39; Valet Trash $18; Pest Control $3
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Ample free parking available for residents and guests.